Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils 2026 Spring, Summer Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has revealed an expanded lineup of cruises for its 2026 spring and summer season. The newly available itineraries cover destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific, offering travelers a range of sailing durations and embarkation options.

Highlights of the 2026 season include port-intensive itineraries across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles, with several voyages featuring overnight stays in major cities such as Reykjavik, Iceland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Istanbul, Turkey.

In additional to European itineraries, the season includes South Pacific and Caribbean voyages with new destinations such as Portree, Scotland; Leirvik, Norway; and Palamós, Spain.

“At NCL, we take pride in offering our guests various options to plan where they want to vacation,” said David J. Herrera, president of NCL.

“Whether they choose our 7-day sailings, longer immersive voyages, or cruises that begin and end in a new destination, we make it so our guests can vacation with ease with us from start to finish,” he continued.

Expanded European, Caribbean and South Pacific Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2026 Northern Europe offerings will run from June through October, with the 1,936-passenger Norwegian Sun leading a full Baltic season.

Guests on the 78,309-gross-ton vessel can choose from 7- to 10-day itineraries departing from either Copenhagen or Helsinki, Finland.

The cruises will visit ports across Norway, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, and Sweden. Notably, the 9-day voyages from Helsinki include an overnight stay in Copenhagen, allowing for extended exploration of the city.

Norwegian Sky, which can accommodate just over 2,000 passengers, will commence her second full Europe season in April 2026, starting with 7-day “Northern Capitals” sailings between Le Havre, France, and Copenhagen.

These itineraries will feature an overnight stay in Hamburg, Germany, and will visit ports in Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

From May through September 2026, the 77,104-gross-ton vessel will also offer 10- and 11-day British Isles voyages, marking the cruise line’s debut in Portree.

In the Mediterranean and Greek Isles, Norwegian Viva, the newest ship in the fleet, which debuted in 2023 and holds nearly 3,100 guests, will operate 9- and 10-day sailings from April to October 2026.

These cruises aboard the 142,500-gross-ton ship will include overnight stays in Istanbul, and will visit destinations across Turkey, as well as Malta, Italy, Greece, Montenegro, and Croatia.

The 4,100-guest Norwegian Epic and the 2,340-passenger Norwegian Dawn will also sail the Western Mediterranean, with the 92,250-gross-ton Norwegian Dawn offering no sea days on its itineraries between Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal. These journeys will be available from April through October 2026.

Norwegian Escape Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

NCL’s Caribbean offerings for 2026 include 7-day sailings from New Orleans and Miami aboard the 4,266-passenger Norwegian Escape between April 12 and May 10, 2026, and May 24 through August 9, 2026, respectively.

These cruises will visit popular ports like Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Roatán in Honduras, and the cruise line’s private destination, Harvest Caye in Belize.

Later in the year, from August 28 to October 2026, the 167,725-gross-ton Norwegian Escape will transition to Canada and New England, offering roundtrip voyages from New York City, with an inaugural visit to Boston.

Finally, Norwegian Spirit will provide immersive South Pacific experiences, with 11- to 13-day voyages between April and November 2026. These sailings will visit destinations like New Caledonia, Fiji, Samoa, and French Polynesia.

Embarkation options for the cruises are Sydney, Australia; Papeete, French Polynesia; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Lautoka, Fiji.

Norwegian Spirit, which can hold 2,032 guests and weighs 75,904 gross tons, will also offer “Fire and Ice” voyages from July 15 through September 1, 2026, combining Alaska and Hawaii on 16-day itineraries.