Norwegian Cruise Line Just Made it Even Easier to Book a Cruise

Cruisers booking a vacation at sea with Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises can now pay their cruise fare using PayPal, under a new agreement between the cruise brands’ parent company and the popular online payment system.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) announced the expansion of its relationship with PayPal on February 12, 2025, making it one of just a few cruise companies offering the option.

Under the pact, PayPal now appears as a checkout choice when US-based reservations are created. A statement issued by NCLH and PayPal lauded the ease of using the payment system, saying that those who use PayPal as their payment option experience a 43% faster checkout compared to a traditional checkout.

“The implementation of PayPal marks a major milestone in our payments acceptance journey. At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are committed to providing guests with more variety and more value through elevated offerings,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“The addition of PayPal as an easy and secure option to pay for their cruise is a key contributor to providing our guests with the best vacation and experience possible,” Sommer added.

Prior to enabling PayPal as a checkout option, NCLH already used PayPal Braintree, the online credit card processing platform, for cruise reservations and shipboard payments.

“At PayPal, we’re making travel more seamless for consumers by deepening our relationship with well-loved global travel brands,” said Suzan Kereere, president of global markets at PayPal.

Besides PayPal, the three brands operating under NCLH offer traditional credit card payments, but the credit cards accepted do vary. Norwegian Cruise Line accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, JCB Card, and Diner’s Club.

Oceania Cruises accepts American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa, and personal checks. And Regent Seven Seas Cruises accepts American Express, MasterCard, Visa, and personal checks.

The addition of PayPal as a payment option comes as NCLH moves toward a major fleet expansion plan that involves all three brands.

Under newly signed ship orders, Norwegian Cruise Line will receive four new-builds between 2029 and 2036. The 226,000-gross ton mega-ships will have a guest capacity exceeding 5,000.

Ship orders are also pending for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, both of which will receive two new ships — one new-build each in 2027 and 2029.

Few Cruise Lines Currently Accept PayPal

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is not exactly a pioneer when it comes to accepting new forms of payment, but it is one of just a few cruise companies currently enabling PayPal payments.

Other cruise lines already on the PayPal bandwagon include Carnival Cruise Line, which allows guests to use the payment system when a booking is made directly with the cruise line and not through a third party, such as a traditional or online travel agency.

Norwegian Cruise Line Funnel (Photo Credit: Adam McCullough)

Also, PayPal cannot be used for any group bookings on Carnival Cruise Line. Credit cards accepted by Carnival Cruise Line are American Express, MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and Diner’s Club.

Virgin Voyages is another line where guests can pay the cruise fare using PayPal. It also accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and Apple Pay.

Brands operated by Royal Caribbean Group — Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, do not accept digital PayPal payments. They all accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discovery, and Diner’s Club.

Celebrity also accepts Optima, and according to PayPal, Celebrity gift cards can be purchased through the payment system.