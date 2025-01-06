Norwegian Cruise Line Drops Greek Port From Upcoming Season

Cruisers looking forward to seeing Greece’s “Emerald Island” of Corfu in 2025 won’t find it on the 155,873-gross-ton Norwegian Epic. The cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has removed the destination from its lineup.

This marks the second consecutive year NCL will skip the port during a Mediterranean season. Two new Greek destinations replaced the port during Norwegian Breakaway’s 2024 season.

But all is not lost. The 4,100-guest vessel will be redirected to Katakolon, considered the gateway to ancient Olympia, or Argostoli, the seaside capital of Kefalonia, the largest of the Ionian Islands.

On some voyages, the change has resulted in rearranged schedules, such as swapping Santorini and Mykonos calls and adjusting call times.

For instance, a Mykonos call originally scheduled for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. was changed to 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., while the Santorini call was changed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As word spread among passengers on social media that Norwegian Epic would scrap 17 calls beginning with its May 14 sailing through its October 21 voyage in Greece, the cruise line sent affected guests official notice.

“We recognize the importance that destinations play in our guests’ vacation planning and decision-making process,” wrote Norwegian Cruise Line. “Please rest assured that these modifications were made with an optimal guest experience top of mind.”

The letter continued, “While unfortunately changes may arise, please rest assured that we are always working hard to provide you with a smooth and enjoyable journey.”

Shore excursions booked for Corfu through the cruise line have automatically been cancelled with a full refund to the original form of payment. Excursions affected by date and time changes have also automatically been adjusted.

Passengers who booked their independent excursions are advised to contact the provider to cancel and make any necessary adjustments themselves.

New Fees May Have Impacted Decision

NCL did not give a reason for its decision to avoid Corfu again. However, Greece has recently promised to implement new restrictions on cruise ships visiting its most popular island destinations.

In fact, the government approved in December 2024 a €20 fee for all cruise ship passengers visiting Santorini and Mykonos, as well as €5 fees in ports like Rhodes and Crete.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also revealed plans to limit the number of ships allowed to dock in its ports during the peak season of May through October.

Additionally, cruise ships will face increased docking fees and a digital berth allocation system to spread out arrivals throughout the day.

Norwegian Epic in Europe (Photo Credit: meunierd)

The decision followed news that the nation was anticipating a final tally of more than 8 million guest arrivals by cruise ship in 2024, a 22 percent increase over 2023. Projections have 2025 also besting that record number.

Corfu, which received its own record-breaking 815,000 cruise passengers in 2024, was included in the government’s plans. Cruise guests who want to visit the island must also pay €5.

Norwegian Epic’s original itineraries, which included calls in Corfu, Santorini, and Mykonos, would have had passengers paying €45 to disembark in all three ports during a 9- to 11-day voyage.

The new itineraries, which sail roundtrip from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, feature 10-night voyages that call on Santorini, Piraeus (Athens), Mykonos, and Katakolon, Greece, as well as La Valletta, Malta; Messina, Sicily; and either Naples (Pisa) or Messina and Livorno (Florence/Pisa) or Salerno (Amalfi Coast), Italy.

By August, the ship will skip Mykonos, Katakolon, and Naples and sail instead to Argostoli and Cannes, Frances. The French port is also a highlight of 11-night itineraries. Nine-night voyages will include stops in Iraklion in lieu of Athens.