Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Bucket-List Itineraries

Even the most well-sailed, frequent cruisers often have “bucket-list” itineraries they hope to travel one day, whether those wishful sailings include dream destinations, lengthy voyages, or top cruise experiences. For many cruisers, sailing to Africa is one such dream vacation.

Imagine, then, receiving notification just a few weeks before sailing that nearly every port of call on that amazing itinerary has been adjusted, shifted, or even outright cancelled.

Such is the case with multiple sailings of the 92,250-gross-ton Norwegian Dawn for upcoming sailings between Port Louis, Mauritius and Cape Town, South Africa. The 12-night cruises include port visits in Madagascar and Reunion, but will not be going ahead as originally scheduled.

Norwegian Cruise Line has reached out to booked guests to notify them of the itinerary changes, which impact every port of call on at least two of the upcoming sailings.

While the exact changes vary for the different departure dates, the extreme degree of the changes is concerning to many travelers.

For example, on the ship’s November 26, 2024 departure from Cape Town to Port Louis, times in every single port of call are now adjusted. The individual changes – gaining 30 minutes in Mosselbay, arriving to Port Louis an hour later than scheduled, etc. – aren’t necessarily extreme, but the overall total of the changes is a lot.

Of special concern are the complete cancellation of the visit to Pointe des Galets on Reunion, which will now be a day at sea, as well as the loss of the overnight in Richard’s Bay, which will now just be a long day visit from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Furthermore, the shifts in times for other ports of call – such as visiting Nosy Be, Madagascar on Wednesday, December 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of on Tuesday, December 3 from 1-9 p.m. – can have dramatic impacts if travelers have arranged independent shore tours.

Similar changes have been made for Norwegian Dawn‘s January 17, 2025 departure, which also has all port visits changed in some way, including some day shifts as well as time shifts. On that cruise, the visits to Maputo, Mozambique and Tolanaro, Madagascar have been completely cancelled, with alternative visits added for Nosy Be and Antsiranana.

On that particular sailing, even the ship’s departure from Cape Town is adjusted one hour earlier than the original itinerary, and likewise the arrival into Port Louis to end the sailing is two hours earlier.

Guests booked on any of Norwegian Dawn‘s similar itineraries between November 26, 2024 through March 1, 2025 will want to stay alert to email notifications of any changes impacting their specific cruise departure.

Why the Dramatic Changes?

Norwegian Cruise Line is well known for making small itinerary shifts and port time changes to “optimize itineraries for fuel efficiency” which is similar to the language being used to notify travelers of these Norwegian Dawn adjustments.

The cruise line recently made similar changes for the November 15, 2024 Japan sailing of Norwegian Spirit, as well as Norwegian Prima‘s April 27, 2025 transatlantic cruise from New York to Southampton.

It should be noted that the cruise line can make such itinerary changes at any time, as per the Guest Ticket Contract, Section 7(c):

“[Norwegian Cruise Line] has the sole discretion and liberty to direct the movements of the vessel, including the rights to … deviate from the purchased voyage or the normal course for any purpose.”

Norwegian Dawn Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock)

The same section of the contract includes clauses that permit the cruise line to “cancel any scheduled call at any port for any reason and at any time before, during or after sailing of the vessel” as well as change port times.

With any of these changes, guests are not entitled to any compensation nor should any be expected.

Remember This? Norwegian Dawn Quarantined, Denied Entry to Debark in Port Louis

Norwegian Cruise Line has, however, offered travelers some minimal compensation on these impacted cruises – a $50 onboard credit for the January 17, 2025 departure, for example – as a gesture of goodwill.

The small amount of credit, however, has some guests upset as it is an obvious acknowledgement of the inconvenience, but hardly enough to truly be a meaningful gesture, especially with so many ports impacted.

Fortunately, as the cruises are not cancelled, travelers should be able to put the onboard credit to good use as they enjoy what is still a unique and highly desirable African cruise itinerary.