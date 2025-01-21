Norwegian Cruise Line Adds a Major New Debarkation Option

Getting up early on a hectic debarkation morning can really put a damper on those post-cruise-vacation vibes.

Norwegian Cruise Line, however, is now offering a late checkout service on select ships and European sailings. This will give guests a chance to sleep in and enjoy just a few more hours of relaxation before they head home.

This new service will allow guests to remain onboard their ship until approximately 12:30-1 p.m. Until that time, they can enjoy the ship’s available amenities as well as a dedicated buffet lunch.

Guests will still need to vacate their staterooms by 8:30 a.m. Luggage will be stored securely at the cruise terminal until guests leave the ship.

It should be noted that certain onboard services may not be available on debarkation day due to port regulations and crew members being engaged in debarkation duties.

For debarkation, Late Checkout guests will meet in a designated area onboard at 12:30-1 p.m., and will then depart the vessel at 1-1:30 p.m. to head to the airport. The exact departure time will depend on the debarkation port and may vary on different sailings.

The Late Checkout Service is debuting for the 2025 European season at an extra cost for interested travelers. The rate is published at $49 (USD) for adults and $39 for children, ages 3-12. Children under three are free.

Rates may be adjusted as the service is refined, and could vary for different homeports.

To be eligible for the Late Checkout Service, guests must be flying after the cruise and listed on the cruise line’s Air/Sea manifest (onward travel information provided at check-in). It is recommended, though not required, for guests to purchase an airport transfer through Norwegian Cruise Line.

Naturally, guests ought to have late flights in order to take advantage of this new service.

Norwegian Cruise Line recommends that travelers in Barcelona, Lisbon, and Reykjavik have flights departing after 5 p.m. Travelers in Trieste, Civitavecchia/Rome, Piraeus/Athens, and Southampton should have flights after 6 p.m.

Which Ships Are Offering Late Checkout?

This new program is being piloted on select Norwegian Cruise Line ships and sailings for the 2025 season.

Late Checkout is being offered on select sailings from the following ships:

Norwegian Breakaway (Barcelona and Trieste)

Norwegian Star (Lisbon, Southampton, and Reykjavik)

Norwegian Viva (Lisbon, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, and Trieste)

Norwegian Prima (Southampton and Reykjavik)

Norwegian Sky (Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Lisbon, and Trieste)

Norwegian Epic (Civitavecchia and Lisbon)

Norwegian Pearl (Southampton, Civitavecchia, Piraeus, and Trieste)

Norwegian Dawn (Lisbon, Civitavecchia, Trieste, Southampton, and Barcelona)

Booked guests should confirm whether or not their sailing departure date is one that will offer the Late Checkout service. Space may be limited and reservations could fill up quickly based on shuttle capacities.

Norwegian Cruise Line in Southampton, UK (Photo Credit: Skyshark Media)

At this time, the service is not being offered in other destinations, such as Alaska or Caribbean sailings.

As this is the first time Norwegian Cruise Line has offered a Late Checkout service, it is possible this pilot program may be expanded to additional homeports if it is successful and popular.

Factors that could contribute to any expansion include how easy it is to reach local airports, how many guests are interested in the service, and whether or not onboard operations are negatively impacted by guests staying later on the ship.

It is also unknown whether or not this may have an impact on embarkation for incoming guests. On many European sailings, however, guests can embark and debark at many ports of call.

Cruise ship crews are well experienced with this type of operation and scheduling, and Late Checkout should proceed smoothly.