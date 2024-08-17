New Controversy Emerges Over Cruising Ducks in Port

Cruising ducks may seem like a fun, innocent pastime onboard – hiding quirky rubber ducks for others to find – but what about when the game disembarks the ship in a port of call?

A recent incident has come to light on social media and started another debate about what should and should not be done with cruise-related ducks.

The idea of leaving ducks at cruise tour sites was first brought up on an NCL Reddit thread, and fans of ducks were quick to chime in with their thoughts on the situation when a duck was hidden in Naples, Italy.

“Just saw a post about someone leaving one of those stupid cruise ducks at a what looks to be an historic aqueduct in Naples, Italy,” the original poster explained. “I think it’s bad enough doing that on the actual ships, but to leave them at UNESCO heritage sites? … People that is pretty much littering. Just don’t!”

Obviously, the original poster is not a fan of cruising ducks even onboard ships where hundreds of passengers may join in the activity with themed ducks of all sizes, shapes, and colors.

Still, the idea of leaving ducks in locations off the ship has struck a nerve even with travelers who enjoy the game.

“I actually like a bit of ducks onboard but totally agree with you. Keep them on the ship or on you.”

“The ducks are for the ship. No where else.”

Some commenters wondered if perhaps the duck had simply been dropped, perhaps by a child carrying the toy during a tour. If that was the case, the accidental transgression could possibly be excused.

Further clarification was offered, however, that the individuals who hid the duck on land did so on purpose, delighting in extending the game off the ship.

The exact date or cruise line related to this incident has not been disclosed, though the location was mentioned as Naples, Italy.

Dozens of ships are visiting Naples this month alone, including vessels from MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and more.

The original discussion post was in a Norwegian Cruise Line subthread. Just in the past two weeks, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, and Norwegian Viva have all visited Naples.

What’s the Harm?

Onboard a cruise ship, hiding, finding, and enjoying ducks may be an innocent and sometimes competitive game, but what’s the harm when the ducks take flight off the ship?

Different commenters have rightly pointed out that to leave a duck unattended in a public space in a port of call is littering, which is certainly a violation of local laws.

Furthermore, tour sites are not exclusively for the use of cruise guests, and therefore expanding the game is impinging on others’ visits to amazing locations.

Cruise guests who deliberately leave ducks off the ship may be held accountable for littering, including any fines or other penalties from local authorities.

Rubber Duck in Port (Photo Credit: Marina Kryuchina)

Cruise lines have, for the most part, remained tolerant of the activity onboard ships, as the general rules of cruising ducks try to keep the activity inclusive, safe, and enjoyable for everyone.

Disney Cruise Line is the only one to have made a strong attempt to discourage hiding ducks onboard their ships, though the activity is not officially banned.

“According to our policy, guests are allowed to bring rubber ducks onboard,” Disney Cruise Line said earlier this year. “However, it’s important to note that pool toys, including rubber ducks, are not permitted to be used in the pools. Additionally, we kindly request that guests are not allowed to hide items such as rubber ducks in public areas or staterooms.”

Carnival Cruise Line, on the other hand, has addressed the issue of cruising ducks several times, and will not ban the activity nor prevent crew members from participating if they wish.

Still, cruise guests should confine the activity to appropriate spaces onboard their cruise ship and not take ducks off the ship to hide locally in port.

Despite the best intentions for spreading the fun of the game, doing so is a clear instance of littering and can leave a negative impression of cruise travelers in local communities who so generously welcome visitors.