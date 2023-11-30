New Celebrity Cruise Ship Features Exclusive Retail Venues

Celebrity Cruises and its luxury retail partner are set to unveil several exclusive shops and services aboard the line’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, a vessel poised to enter service following her December 1, 2023 christening ceremony. The ship is the fourth in the line’s popular Edge class.

High-end Brands Will Entice Celebrity Ascent Cruisers

Known for its “Modern Luxury” marketing theme, Celebrity Cruises is taking luxury retail to new heights onboard Celebrity Ascent, the line’s newest ship, in partnership with Starboard Cruise Services, an operator of luxury retail spaces across the cruise industry.

The 3,260-guest ship, constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, will feature luxury goods such as jewelry, fragrances, clothing, and more, from top global brands like Bvlgari, Piaget, Chanel, and Cartier.

Retail areas will be situated on Deck 4 and 5, comprising some 9,000 square feet and featuring high-end products, from Swiss timepieces to skin and beauty treatments, and destination-focused items.

Celebrity Ascent Retail (Photo Courtesy: Starboard)

“Starboard has consistently been at the forefront of supporting Celebrity Cruises in its mission to launch the most sought-after ships,“ said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s President and CEO.

“Our long-time partnership has boasted multiple groundbreaking concepts that have taken the creation of enduring memories to a whole new level. And we can’t wait for guests to experience them aboard Celebrity Ascent,” added Bauer.

Interactive Experiences Included in Luxe Retail Space

Some of the new offerings Starboard will provide include fragrances by Loewe and travel and home goods from Nate Berkus’s Sunset Collection. With a focus on mind and body, guests can choose items from the “Beauty for All” product list that includes the Olaplex brand, plus Moroccan Oil Tools and body care options from Mario Badescu and L’Occitane.

Jewelry and watch collections will be featured at the ship’s Piaget boutique, along with sister brand Cartier, and in a standalone shop by Bvlgari, offering jewelry, handbags, accessories, and other luxe goods. The cruise line believes the premium offerings will be appreciated by Celebrity Cruises’s upscale guests.

Celebrity Ascent Retail (Photo Courtesy: Starboard)

“Starboard, our long-time partner, has created an exceptional retail experience for our revolutionary Edge® Series, aligning seamlessly with our innovation and refinement of the fleet. The results and positive feedback from our guests have truly exceeded our expectations,” said Keith Lane, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations for Celebrity Cruises.

Some experiences go beyond just shopping and become interactive. The cruise line promises guests will experience a “multi-sensory spirited exploration” in the ship’s Spirited shop, which will introduce immersive, personalized tastings. An interactive experience called “What’s Your Whiskey” will divulge guests’ preferences for whisky flavors, for example.

Another interactive concept will be offered in the ship’s Attraction boutique, where beauty specialists will provide personalized services with makeup selections from Chanel and Dior.

Celebrity Ascent Retail (Photo Courtesy: Starboard)

The luxury shopping experiences are not only for ladies. For men, the Mankind boutique will feature jewelry and grooming items from top brands.

Celebrity Ascent arrived at her homeport at Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale, on November 29, 2023, and is slated to be christened there on December 1, 2023. The naming ceremony will feature the ship’s godmothers, Captain Sandy Yawn from Bravo TV’s “Below Deck,” and her sister Michelle Dunham, founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism.

Following the christening, Celebrity Ascent will sail her maiden voyage on December 3, 2023, and begin a series of alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

The new ship will be one of six Celebrity Cruises’ vessels to operate from Port Everglades, including her Edge-class sisters, Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond, and Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Reflection, and Celebrity Silhouette.