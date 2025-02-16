Name Change Leads to Booking Problems for Newlyweds

Even for experienced cruisers, getting the correct travel documentation together ahead of their sailing can be complicated – as different cruise lines and destinations can have different requirements.

But one universal rule is that the name on each guest’s identification needs to match their booking confirmation due to strict security and immigration regulations.

Neglecting to do so could lead to delays at the cruise port, or worse, cause the guest to be denied boarding and miss their cruise without any refund or compensation.

So, what happens if you change your name after booking your cruise but before embarkation day? This is exactly what is leading to issues for a travel agent who has booked a Royal Caribbean cruise and airfare package for a recently married couple.

“Long story short, they were planning on getting married, but didn’t know exact timing. Cruise + Airfare was booked in August, final payment was in December. Cruise is sailing mid-March. Passport just came in this week with her new name,” the unidentified travel advisor explained on Reddit.

Now that she has her new passport, the agent has to update her booking with the newlywed’s new last name – which he says comes with a more than $200 fee.

“I call Royal Caribbean to request a name change due to marriage. They said my only option is to cancel and rebook her. Oh, btw, that’s a $215 cancellation fee,” he wrote.

“So does my client seriously have to go through all this trouble just to go from ‘Smith’ to ‘Jones’ on her reservation? This is such a horrible situation for all women who get married and change their last name.”

Most likely, the fee is related to changing the airfare portion of the Air2Sea package – as Royal Caribbean does not typically charge a fee for updating names ahead of their cruises.

Per Royal Caribbean’s website, updating a person’s name for the sailing is usually free, but guests who booked airfare through the Miami-based cruise line may also be subject to change fees if their airfare has already been assigned to an airline – which seems to be the case here.

“Changes may be subject to additional charges if you booked airfare through our Air2Sea program and your airfare has been assigned,” says the policy.

Considering the travel agent posting on Reddit did not know these policies, it makes one wonder how experienced and reputable he really is.

With cruises often booked months – or even years – in advance, sometimes changes are inevitable.

In addition to getting married, circumstances could also arise in which an original guest can no longer be part of the voyage and someone else takes their spot.

Cruise Check-In (Photo Credit: Mystic Stock Photography / Shutterstock)

According to Royal Caribbean’s website, name changes and substitutions can be made by calling the cruise line directly or through the travel agent who made the booking until the final electronic manifest is sent to the ship.

Typically, the final manifest is submitted one hour before sailing after check-in concludes and all guests are required to be onboard.

“Name changes (first or last) or substitutions can be made to all but one of the original names on your booking. These changes must be made before the final electronic manifest is sent to the ship,” Royal Caribbean’s website reads.

Groups have slightly different rules, where name charges are only allowed until the final option date when the payment is due in full – which will be at 180 days or 120 days before the cruise depending on the length of the itinerary.

Read Also: Can You Actually Get Married on a Cruise Ship?

If a guest legally changes their name prior to their sailing and is not able to make it match their documents in time, guests will need to be prepared with another supporting document to verify their identity when they arrive at the cruise port.

“If your name has changed since your document was issued, you will either need to update the name on that document, or bring an additional, official supporting document to help explain why the name is different,” the website states.

Acceptable supporting documents include a state, county, or province-issued marriage license, a divorce decree, government-issued name change documents, and official adoption papers.

As a disclaimer, these are Royal Caribbean’s current posted policies and are subject to change.

If a name change or substitution applies to your booking, make sure to confirm documentation requirements with your cruise line as soon as possible to avoid any mishaps or missed cruises.