More Sailings for Largest Ever Cruise Ship Due to Unprecedented Interest

Cruisers eager to experience Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas will be thrilled to hear the cruise line has opened bookings on more sailings aboard its highly anticipated and exciting new cruise ship, now under construction at the Meyer-Turku shipyard in Finland.

Due to launch in January 2024, the ship has received record-breaking interest from cruisers since bookings initially opened in the fall of 2022, prompting Royal Caribbean to now make reservations available on sailings through April 2026.

High Interest Prompts Early Opening of 2025-26 Sailings

Icon of the Seas, which will become the world’s largest cruise ship at 250,800-gross tons, is the only Royal Caribbean ship with bookings already open for 2026 itineraries. The cruise line in October 2022 had revealed the ship’s itineraries through April 2025.

When she debuts in early 2024, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will homeport at PortMiami and will sail 7-night, alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Icon of the Seas Sea Trials (Photo Credit: Jouni Niskakoski / Shutterstock)

While 2026 Western Caribbean itineraries will mirror those of 2025, two new ports will be added to some Eastern Caribbean sailings, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The extended bookings will officially open on September 13, 2023, although Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can access reservations starting September 12, 2023.

“Since Icon of the Seas was revealed almost a year ago, the response has been unprecedented by every measure,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“The excitement has only continued to build, making it clear that we’ve designed a revolutionary experience that reflects how consumers want to travel today and for years to come,” added Bayley.

World’s Largest Ship to Homeport in Miami

From her base at PortMiami, Icon of the Seas will operate three Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay itineraries, with calls at Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, plus Puerto Plata and San Juan.

Itineraries include either two or three sea days, based on departure date, and every cruise visits Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Icon of the Seas Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Turku)

On Western Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay itineraries, the ship will call at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras, plus CocoCay. The sailings will feature two days at sea.

Icon of the Seas, which will have capacity for 7,600 guests and 2,300 crew, will operate her maiden sailing from PortMiami on January 27, 2024, with calls to St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Thomas, and CocoCay. The cruise will feature three at-sea days.

Pricing on cruises varies by date, with sailings in early 2024 starting at $2,444 per person for interior cabins on Western Caribbean sailings. Published fares are lower for 2025 and 2026 winter sailings, showing on the cruise line website as $2,209 for the same cabin category in 2025 and $1,869 in 2026.

Grand Spaces, Thrills Onboard Icon of the Seas

Cruise watchers have followed the construction of the mega-ship through a series of videos Royal Caribbean has published, documenting the building of the vessel and its many features.

An episode revealed earlier this summer highlights the design of the ship’s Royal Promenade, an expansive, 2-deck central space onboard the ship.

The area will be home to, or connect to, 15 restaurants, bars, and lounges, including favorites such as Sorrento’s, Schooner Bar, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, and others.

Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean Group

As a ship geared to families, Icon of the Seas will feature adventure activities and spaces, such as Thrill Island, where the largest waterpark at sea, called Category 6, will be found.

Several thrill rides and slides will be available here, too, including Frightening Bolt, a 282-foot drop/body slide, and Hurricane Hunter, a 425-foot raft-type slide with space for four riders.

Storm Surge, another raft slide, features a zero-gravity drop, while the 108-feet Pressure Drop will be the first open free-fall slide at sea.

Other attractions include the Adrenaline Peak rock climbing wall, the FlowRider surf simulator, and the Sports Court. Icon of the Seas is the cruise line’s first powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).