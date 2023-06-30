Iconic Ocean Liner Delayed After Urgent Diversion

The Queen Mary 2, currently on a seven-night westbound transatlantic crossing, has experienced an unexpected delay in its arrival to New York City due to a medical emergency onboard. The ocean-liner diverted its course to Halifax, Nova Scotia, where it arrived yesterday, June 30.

The vessel is arriving in New York City with a six-hour delay. Cunard has informed guests due to embark on the ship for the upcoming voyage that efforts have been made to ensure they are comfortable while waiting to check in.

Unfortunate Medical Emergency Causes Delay

The Queen Mary 2 was initially scheduled to arrive at the New York City pilot station on the morning of June 30. However, a medical emergency involving a crew member necessitated a diversion to Halifax, Canada.

The medical evacuation could not be performed by helicopter due to heavy fog, leading to the change in course. As a result, the ship is expected to arrive at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal around 3 PM.

Queen Mary 2 in New York (Photo Credit: ATGImages / Shutterstock)

In response to this unforeseen situation, Cunard, the cruise line operating the Queen Mary 2, promptly communicated with guests due to board the ship for the upcoming cruise.

An email detailing the situation and the measures taken to ensure their comfort during the delay was sent out. The email read: “Following a medical emergency which required a diversion to Halifax, Queen Mary 2’s arrival into New York has been delayed by approximately 6 hours.”

“As you will not be able to embark at the original time, the pre-arranged transfer will be taking you to a conference facility at the New York Hilton Midtown, where there will be comfortable seating, light bites, refreshments, and a representative on hand to answer any queries that you might have.”

In the event of a medical emergency, cruise ships like the Queen Mary 2 have standard procedures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all onboard.

Queen Mary 2 (Photo Credit: Andy Glenn / Shutterstock)

This includes diverting the ship’s course if necessary to access medical facilities, as in this instance. While the delay will inconvenience some guests and cause them to rebook flights and other travel arrangements, Cunard has done everything possible to ensure the patient’s well-being.

Following Cruise Departure

The Queen Mary 2 is currently the only ocean liner in the world; at 149,215 gross tons, she can accommodate 2,695 guests. The ship had just completed a seven-night transatlantic crossing, which began on June 23 in Southampton, England, and concludes in New York City on June 30.

The upcoming cruise, a seven-night Independence Day Celebration, will sail today, June 30, although departure may be slightly delayed due to the medical emergency.

The itinerary includes stops in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on July 2; Boston, Massachusetts, on July 4; Newport, Rhode Island, on July 6; and concludes in New York City on July 7.

In light of the delay, Cunard has taken several steps to ensure the comfort and convenience of guests waiting to embark on Queen Mary 2.

The cruise line has arranged for a transfer from the New York Hilton Midtown to the ship at the revised embarkation time, which is anticipated to be approximately 6 hours later than the original time.

Guests can either stay at the hotel or explore the city and return ahead of the new embarkation time. Cunard has assured that all luggage will be stored safely and loaded onto the ship.

In addition, as a gesture of goodwill due to the delayed embarkation, Cunard has placed a credit of $25 per guest in their onboard accounts for them to spend during the cruise.