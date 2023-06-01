Holland America Refreshes Popular Specialty Restaurant Menu

Holland America Line has announced decadent updates to the menu at its popular Canaletto restaurant, including new, house-made pasta, authentic Italian dishes, and infusions of freshness throughout all selections. New desserts and favorite Italian cocktails are also available at the specialty restaurant.

New Menu for Canaletto

The popular Italian restaurant Canaletto onboard all ships in the Holland America Line fleet has unveiled a menu refresh with completely new dishes, updated classics, and a commitment to authentic Italian style and taste.

A special focus has been made on fresh pasta made on each vessel by the cruise line’s expertly trained chefs, ensuring the best taste and quality for truly memorable and palate-pleasing meals.

“The pasta we make on board is exceptional and we want the updated menu to continue to reflect an Italian experience with a focus on freshness and authenticity,” said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president, food and beverage.

Canaletto Menu

The specialty restaurant offers a complete menu from appetizers to entrees to desserts, and even specialty Italian cocktails are available to toast “Saluti!” for a delicious meal. Each course has been carefully curated for authenticity and amazing tastes to appeal to all guests.

“Each course has a selection that brings the flavors of Italy on board no matter where our ships are cruising, and the update adds some exciting new dishes and cocktails,” said Stendebach.

Appetizers

The “Small Plate” selections of appetizers at Canaletto offer delightful tastes to whet the appetite. The Antipasto Plate, featuring prosciutto di parma, two types of Italian salami, Terre Ducali coppa, Parmigiano Reggiano and Sicilian olives is especially popular.

Guests can also choose from Veal and Sage Meatballs with glazed cipollini onions in a rustic tomato sauce, Grilled Tiger Shrimp with salsa verde and lemon-herb grattato, or two types of flavorful salads, both of which are vegetarian and one of which is gluten-free.

Entrees

House-made pastas made fresh daily are the stars of the entrée menu, with several new dishes to tempt guests who may already be familiar with the restaurant’s former menu.

Holland America Canaletto

The Seared Mediterranean Sea Bass with fava bean puree, fresh ricotta, roasted vegetables, and romanesco is a standout option, as is the new Italian Sausage Pacchere or the Casarecce Pesto Genevese.

Classic favorites such as the Chianti-Braised Beef Short Rib and Herb & Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Breast remain on the menu, while the popular signature Ossobuco with mascarpone, saffron arborio risotto, asparagus, and roasted carrots has now been made a daily option rather than a once-a-week special.

The Casarecce Pesto Genevese is a vegetarian option, while the Grilled Scampi is gluten-free.

Desserts

Topping off meals at Canaletto are amazing Italian desserts, including traditional favorites like Tiramisu, Lemon Ricotta Baked Cheesecake, and Chocolate Hazelnut Tart.

Holland America Canaletto

Gelatos are also available, and are made fresh each day on board. Desserts can also be accompanied with espresso or cappuccino as a dramatic finish to a delicious meal.

Cocktails

New cocktails are also part of the refreshed Canaletto menu. An Aperol Spritz, Spumoni (made with Holland America Line’s own De Lijn Gin), Tuscan Lemon Drop, or a Canaletto Bellini with a selection of fruit puree can all be great options to toast an amazing meal, outstanding crew, or overall memorable cruise.

Sparkling, white, and red wines, as well as beer and other drinks, are also available.

Dining at Canaletto

Canaletto is available onboard every Holland America ship, though the overall restaurant capacity varies based on individual ship sizes and layouts.

The specialty restaurant has a $25 surcharge per person, or is available as an option with the “Have It All” booking package, which also includes select shore excursions, a signature beverage package, and Wi-fi access.

Guests interested in the new menu should note that the surcharge only covers one homemade pasta or entrée per person; there is an additional $10 charge per additional entrée if a guest wants to indulge in multiple dishes. Meals for children 12 years old or under are half-price.