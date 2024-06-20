Holland America Line Joins Forces With Lindt

Holland America Line is adding a delicious twist to its cruises by partnering with Lindt & Sprüngli, the creators of the beloved Lindor truffles and the leading premium chocolate brand in the US.

This exciting collaboration promises to elevate the onboard experience with an array of chocolate-themed treats and exclusive desserts, making every voyage a true indulgence for chocolate lovers.

The partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt is grounded in a shared passion for delivering exceptional quality and experiences. This union will be across all 11 Holland America cruise ships, with eager guests having new chocolate options to look forward to.

Melissa Mendoza, vice president of marketing at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA), highlighted the synergy between the two brands: “Holland America Line’s dedication to extraordinary service mirrors the meticulous craftsmanship behind Lindt chocolate, where the fusion of the finest ingredients creates an unparalleled indulgent experience.

The partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt presents a remarkable chance for the Lindt LINDOR brand to connect with travellers passionate about cuisine and attract a new generation of LINDOR fans with unforgettable brand moments,” Mendoza added.

Starting this summer, guests aboard Holland America Line cruises can look forward to an array of special chocolate treats. On Gala Night, passengers will be treated to a “Sweet Dreams” turndown service, featuring Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffles or Sea Salt milk chocolate truffles in their cabins. This small yet thoughtful gesture aims to provide guests with a comforting and luxurious end to their day at sea.

Chocolate lovers will find themselves in paradise with the introduction of the tulip-shaped Lindt chocolate mousse cake, a nod to Holland America Line’s Dutch roots.

This signature dessert is already available on the Rotterdam’s Dutch Day dinner menu and will be rolled out across the entire fleet by August 2024. The cake, with its rich and creamy texture, promises to be a highlight of the dining experience, offering a taste of Lindt’s signature quality.

In addition to the mousse cake, a Lindt Sundae will make its debut, complete with vanilla ice cream and a custom-made Lindt chocolate sauce.

World Chocolate Day Looming

Just in time for World Chocolate Day, starting on July 7, 2024, Holland America Line will unveil a special Lindt Flourless Chocolate Cake, created in collaboration with Lindt’s Master Chocolatier, Ann Czaja. This indulgent cake, which is both rich and gluten-free, will be featured on the Dining Room menu for cruises lasting more than seven days.

It will be a highlight of the new ‘Cake Me Away’ program, which showcases over 22 different five-layer cakes in 16 flavors, promising to satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth.

Holland America Line and Lindt Partnership

Michael Stendebach, vice president of the food, beverage, and rooms division for Holland America Line, expressed his excitement about the new partnership: “We’re thrilled to align ourselves with Lindt, a globally beloved brand and one of the world’s leading chocolatiers, to launch an initiative that represents our deep connection to Europe and elevates the culinary experience on board. We hope our guests take the opportunity to indulge in all the special moments this partnership offers.”

The partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt is more than just a treat for the taste buds; it’s an experience that brings together the luxury of cruising with the decadence of fine chocolate.

Read Also: How Not to Overeat on a Cruise – And Why It Matters

As the summer season approaches, guests can expect not only delicious desserts but also a series of chocolate-themed events and activities. This collaboration with Lindt promises to transform each cruise into a voyage of sweetness and indulgence, ensuring that every moment spent on board is as delightful as the destinations themselves.

Whether it’s a simple truffle at turndown or a sophisticated dessert at dinner, the partnership between Holland America Line and Lindt is set to make waves in the world of luxury cruising.