Holland America Guests Can Sing Along With Pub Choir

Holland America Line is taking entertainment to a new level onboard a Noordam cruise in early 2024, when cruisers will have a chance to become crooners, singing along with the popular musical sensation known as Pub Choir. The special cruise sails from New Zealand to Australia in January.

Interactive Singalong Planned on 14-Day Cruise

A 14-day Holland America Line cruise aboard the 1,916-guest Noordam promises to wow cruisers with an interactive musical extravaganza that invites every guest to sing along.

During three performances by Pub Choir during the voyage, guests will assemble in Noordam’s Rolling Stone Lounge and sing to their heart’s content in a music program led by Pub Choir director Astrid Jorgensen.

Pub Choir, founded in Brisbane, Australia, is known for arranging a popular song, teaching it to a large audience in three-part harmony, and then having everyone join in and sing the tune, making a kind of giant choir out of the group.

Jorgensen, a former music teacher, divides the crowd into three groups to harmonize a song, and no music background or experience is needed to participate. The event is designed to be a fun and easy music lesson.

“Pub Choir is a massive hit in Australia and gaining fans around the globe. Guests who are new to Pub Choir will quickly see why this dynamic show is popular Down Under and a highlight for Holland America Line’s award-wining live music performances on Noordam,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing for Holland America Line.

Read also: Holland America Adds Astronomy Experts to Eclipse Cruises

For her creative efforts, Jorgensen recently received the Medal of the Order from Australia. She founded Pub Choir in 2017, and in 2020 transformed it, temporarily, into Couch Choir, helping to connect people online during the pandemic. The group has since returned to in-person events and is touring the US and UK through September 2023.

“I can’t wait to hit the high seas with some ‘High Cs’ on Holland America Line. It’s ok if your singing voice is rusty, just bring your mouth to the show and I’ll help with the rest,” Jorgensen said.

In addition to three Pub Choir performances, the Noordam cruise, departing Auckland, New Zealand, on January 27, 2024, will feature Step One Dance Company on World Stage, talented piano players at Billboard Onboard, and live rock and popular dance music in the Rolling Stone Lounge.

Cruise Features Seven Ports And Fiordland National Park

The voyage will call at the New Zealand ports of Tauranga, Christchurch, Napier, Timaru, and Dunedin, and provide scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park. The ship then sails to Tasmania’s capital, Hobart, and Melbourne before concluding in Sydney.

Holland America Line’s Have It All promotional fares are available on the sailing, and include a Signature Beverage package, Shore Excursion Credit, Specialty Dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

Holland America Noordam (Photo Credit: GTS Productions / Shutterstock)

The line’s announcement of the Pub Choir cruise was the second big headline from Holland America this week. On July 25, it introduced a new itinerary to its Legendary Voyage roster.

The nostalgic sailing, set to depart on November 9, 2024 aboard the 1,432-guest Volendam, will mimic a voyage that set sail in February 1925, visiting many of the same ports of call and offering guests the chance to visit nine countries in the Mediterranean.

The 42-night “Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage” cruise is roundtrip from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The ship will call at 16 ports and sail both eastbound and westbound transatlantic crossings.

Noordam, a Vista-class ship, entered service in 2006. Holland America Line, celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023, is one of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise brands.