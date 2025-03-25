Free Perk Removed from Royal Caribbean’s ‘The Key’

Cruisers looking to hang 10 on Royal Caribbean’s popular FlowRider surf simulator just got an unwelcome surprise.

The cruise line informed passengers it will no longer include complimentary private time for the onboard activity in its “The Key” add-on program.

“After speaking with our onboard staff and hearing your feedback, we have made an update to The Key sports benefits to further enhance your experience,” Royal Caribbean said in a letter to guests.

In its place? A 25 percent discount on “select” sports activities.

“This benefit is similar to our existing Key Package benefit of 20 percent off any Specialty Dining,” the letter continued. “We believe it will provide even greater value and enjoyment to your cruise experience!”

But passengers disagree, taking to social media to voice their complaints about the sudden change.

“I’m going on a cruise from Barcelona in almost 3 weeks on Allure [of the Seas],” said one.

“Honestly, I feel a little bit pissed right now, especially because of the way it is written, as if what they are offering is a better deal.”

“Absolutely a downgrade,” is a popular consensus.

Other guests addressed the cruise line’s constant changes, with one referring to a time when Royal Caribbean tried to remove the welcome lunch but received such pushback that it reconsidered.

“The only thing you can do is vote with your wallet,” he wrote. “The more they gimp The Key, the less people who will purchase it.”

Royal Caribbean hasn’t been fully clear on these most recent changes to The Key, nor has it made an official announcement.

FlowRider on Royal Caribbean (Photo Credit: Serge Yatunin / Shutterstock)

At press time, the company’s website still includes the private FlowRider time in The Key program.

However, besides the change on Allure of the Seas’ 7-night roundtrip cruise from Barcelona on April 15, 2025, the cruise line included the 25 percent off sports activities language on a March 9-16 sailing of Odyssey of the Seas cruise.

Guests on other sailings reported receiving similar letters, indicating this may well be a fleet-wide change.

The Key Program

Royal Caribbean’s The Key is a pre-cruise add-on that provides a slew of onboard perks.

Its price is dependent on the ship, location, and length of the cruise, but can cost up to $60 per day, per person. The cruise line requires all passengers in a stateroom, age 6 and above, to purchase the package together.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean The Key – What Are the Benefits?

Guests receive fast lane access for onboard activities, priority access for arrival times as well as tender port departures, carry-on bag drop-off to staterooms, an exclusive welcome lunch in the Main Dining Room, debarkation day breakfast, and high-speed internet through VOOM Surf & Stream.

The Key also promotes dedicated seats at shows in the Royal Theater, AquaTheater, Studio B, and Two70. Quantum and Oasis-class ships still require reservations, so these dedicated seats are not really guaranteed.

A 20 percent discount on specialty dining reservations is only available on reservations booked on Day 1 of the sailing, and that’s subject to availability, with many passengers prebooking reservations online weeks in advance.

It is unclear as to what sports activities will be eligible for the discount.

Many of the fleet’s 28 ships already include sports activities for free, such as Adrenaline Peak rock climbing, zip lining above the Boardwalk, and even the Trapeze School, depending on the vessel.

The FlowRider is also included, but guests pay extra for activities like an escape room, the RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator, and Crown’s Edge sky-high obstacle course, so the discount may apply to these.