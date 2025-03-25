Exclusive Menu Revealed for Carnival Diamond VIFPs

All that glitters is gold, right? Well, for Carnival Cruise Line Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) Club Members, the status to aspire to is Diamond!

These top tier members already benefit from numerous exclusive perks, but Carnival has just added a refreshed lunch menu that is only accessible at Diamond status.

Brand ambassador John Heald was given a copy of the new menu and was asked to share it online with fellow cruisers, which he did on March 25, 2025.

Appetizer options include Teriyaki Pork Bites, a Roasted Pumpkin Salad with Feta and Almonds, a Beer Cheese Broccoli and Potato Cheddar Soup, and Citrus-Cured Salmon topped with avocado puree and caviar.

There are also four mouth watering entrées to choose from — including Artichoke Blue Cheese Fettuccine, Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Free Range Chicken, as well as Petite Steak and Fries.

Cheese lovers this one is for you — the Artichoke Blue Cheese Fettuccine is covered in a three cheese sauce and topped with basil and parmigiano.

For seafood lovers, the Grilled Jumbo Shrimp is a great choice — a no-frills dish served with garlic and butter, along with charred lemon.

The Free Range Chicken is cooked in a lemon marinade and is topped with mushrooms, carrots, and a gruyère fondant.

Finally, the Petite Steak and Fries is served with buttered broccoli and covered in a green peppercorn sauce.

Of course, what is a meal without a sweet treat after? The three dessert options include a Chocolate Créma, a Pear Almond Crostata, and Seasonal Fresh Fruit with orange sorbet.

Diamond VIFP Lunch Menu (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Along with sharing the menu, Heald added, “I’ve also been asked to let you know that you can bring one non-Diamond guest, but only one please.”

There had been reports of VIFP Club Diamond members bringing two or three non-Diamond guests to the lunch and other exclusive events, which was overwhelming the already hard-working crew members.

Heald kindly asked his followers to cooperate with this rule to make sure that the staff could give Diamond guests a smooth and special dining experience.

How to Reach Diamond VIFP Club Status & Perks

If this lunch is something you want to experience, it will require you (or a friend) to be at the Diamond level of the VIFP Club — so how do you get there?

Carnival Cruise Line’s VIFP Club is free for all Carnival guests to join, and members accrue points each day they cruise. For example, if you are on a seven day cruise, you will receive seven VIFP points.

With five tiers, reaching Diamond level status means getting 200 points — something that would take 40 five-day cruises to reach.

However, the benefits of Diamond status are perks that frequent cruisers surely appreciate.

Diamond level members get priority on many things including water shuttle boarding, check-in and boarding on embarkation day, debarkation, as well as dining and spa reservations.

They also get guaranteed main dining preference times, unlimited complimentary wash and fold laundry services, a one time complimentary cabin upgrade, and even an invitation to a special event from the captain on each sailing.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Where this status in the club becomes really beneficial is the food and drink perks. Diamond member get complimentary beverages on all cruises — something that could save guests thousands of dollars over time.

Also, these members will get a one-time complimentary meal for two at specialty restaurant of choice, which could cover something like a $100 meal at Carnival’s steakhouse.

Carnival is no stranger to giving gusts special dining options, as they recently had a lunch special that was only available on Valentines Day. Similarly, the cruise line has been introducing more festive holiday menus in the past year, with more tasty celebrations to come.

Clearly, there is no harm in singing up for Carnival Cruise Line’s VIFP Club — you may even end up having this exclusive lunch some day soon! It sure does sound good…