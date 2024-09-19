Embarkation Terminal Change for Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas

Embarkation day can be chaotic and confusing for any cruise ship, but what about if travelers arrive to their cruise terminal and their ship isn’t there?

Guests setting sail aboard Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas on Friday, September 20, 2024 might have just that problem if they don’t take notice of what appears to be a last-minute change.

The ship is scheduled to depart from Southampton and guests have received an update that Anthem of the Seas will be docked at the Horizon Cruise Terminal (berth 102).

Originally, the ship was scheduled to dock at the City Cruise Terminal (berth 101), and while the two are adjacent to one another at the cruise port, the two terminals are served by different buildings and security facilities.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming you onboard for our Anthem of the Seas, September 20, 2024, sailing! Before you arrive to the cruise terminal on boarding day, we have an important update to share,” the email notification read. “To ensure a smooth and seamless boarding experience, guests are required to embark at the Horizon Terminal.”

The Horizon Cruise Terminal is located at Berth 102, West Bay Road, Southampton, and guests should direct any ride share services, taxis, or other drivers to that address. If guests have arranged parking with ABParking, they will get a separate notification about any changes.

Friday, September 20 will be a busy day in Southampton, with four ships in port. Fred Olsen’s Borealis, P&O Cruises’ Britannia, and Silversea’s Silver Spirit are all also docked that day.

Anthem of the Seas‘ passengers are also urged to arrive on schedule to the terminal to avoid overcrowding.

“It’s extremely important to arrive during your pre-selected arrival time on boarding day, as space in the terminal can only accommodate a specific number of guests,” the email explained. “Those who arrive sooner will be turned away to avoid an overcrowding of guests at the terminal and asked to return during their scheduled time.”

Guests choose their arrival time when they check-in for their sailing online in the days leading up to their cruise departure date.

While no explanation has been given for the change of terminals, such shuffling is not uncommon when cruise ports have multiple ships planned. Last-minute changes may also be driven by port construction, staffing, and other factors.

Sailing Aboard Anthem of the Seas

The 168,666-gross-ton, Quantum class Anthem of the Seas will be sailing a 12-night “Discover the Canaries” itinerary from September 20, visiting La Coruna, Spain and Funchal, Portugal en route to the Canary Islands. After three ports in the popular islands, the ship will also visit Lisbon before returning to Southampton on Wednesday, October 2.

Photo Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wi

The ship is homeported from Southampton for the fall, but will be repositioning to Singapore in early November. From there, Anthem of the Seas will offer a diverse selection of itineraries to ports in Malaysia, Thailand, Bali, and Vietnam, ranging from 3-10 days depending on departure date.

In the spring, the ship will move to Alaska for the 2025 summer season, homeporting from Seattle to offer sailings visiting Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria, depending on the sailing date and what scenic glacier cruising is planned.

In late 2025, Anthem of the Seas will move to Australia to homeport from Sydney for New Zealand and South Pacific itineraries.

Regardless of where she is sailing or what cruise terminals she departs from, Anthem of the Seas can welcome 4,180 guests at double occupancy, or up to 4,905 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled.

She is also home to 1,500 international crew members who will ensure everyone aboard has an amazing time, no matter where the ship travels.