Disney Magic Ship Experiences Another Major Leak

By Skyler Wolpert
Reading Time:3 min.
Disney Magic Water Leak
Disney Magic Water Leak (Credits: Dennis MacDonald & tst2018)

It’s raining, it’s pouring, the passengers are seriously concerned because this is happening inside the cruise ship!

This was the sad reality for cruisers aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic this past weekend as the ship experienced a major leak stemming from the floor of deck 5.

One guest on the ship posted a video of the leak on Reddit to warn fellow cruisers of the situation and share how it affected their cruise activities.

The clip clearly shows water falling from the ceiling near the chandelier lights in the main atrium, meaning it was leaking from deck 5 all the way down to deck 3. You can watch a video of the leakage below:

Leak on Disney Magic 3/29-30/2025
byu/tst2018 indcl

Along with the video the poster added, “It started yesterday afternoon and it is still ongoing today and looks like has worsened. Floors 3/4/5 midship is closed with activities cancelled/moved and you also need to go to other floors to go from forward to aft.

Fellow cruisers shared their own experiences in the comments, pointing out that this ship has a history with leaking issues.

“Hasn’t this been happening occasionally for a while now? I remember seeing something over a year ago about the leaks causing a horrible smell in the carpets and some people having to switch rooms,” replied one person.

Another passenger who is also currently on the ship also chimed in, adding It’s been very annoying to have to navigate around it. But I’m curious if there is a scheduled dry dock to fix this issue? It’s kinda crazy.”

Others were asking if Disney Cruise Line was offering any resolutions for those affected, given that the leak did impact the guests directly.

The poster replied that some people in the 6500s cabins had to change rooms and were given some sort of compensation, but that was it.

While some of the commenters were concerned about their upcoming cruises on Disney Magic, many reassured them that the 30-year-old cruise ship had seen it all and that the leak would likely be fixed quickly.

The leak began on March 29, 2025, while the ship was in the middle of sailing a 7-night itinerary to the Bahamas as well as Disney’s Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay.

Neither the poster nor the cruise line has shared any updates about the status of the situation, but the ship is disembarking passengers today, March 31, 2025, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, so hopefully the leak can get fixed before the ship departs again tonight.

How Common are Leaking Issues on Disney?

It might seem like deja vu for the crew on the 2,700 passenger Disney Magic, as it had another very unfortunate leak just in the last two weeks.

Passengers in the 6500s rooms were impacted by pressure issues with the ship’s plumbing system, which caused sewage leakages.

Since there were no available rooms for guests to move to, the cruise line stepped in and cleaned what they could in the cabins and ran fans in the hallway to help expedite the drying process.

Read Also: What Do Cruise Ships Do with Sewage and Waste?

Disney Cruise Line claimed just one room was affected, but passengers claimed there were more cabins impacted than was being shared.

Disney Magic Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

The most recent leak that started on March 29, 2025, also forced some guests to move cabins, so this seems to be a recurring issue on deck 6 on this particular vessel.

While Disney Magic may have seen better days, the newest ship in the fleet has also experienced issues with the less-than-magical indoor leaking issues.

Ahead of its maiden voyage, Disney Treasure hosted guests from the media and travel professionals, and on December 15, 2024, there was a technical glitch with the fire suppression system.

While in the Grand Hall, guests witnessed an indoor rain shower for three minutes when the sprinkler system set off by mistake.

Thankfully, this issue was quickly resolved, and the crew was able to clean up the mess before the inaugural voyage.

Despite the leaks, fans of Disney Cruise Line are hopeful that the ships will be dry-docked for repairs if they need them.

Who can blame them for such a simple ask? After all, it is bad luck to open an umbrella indoors — unless of course you are Mary Poppins!

