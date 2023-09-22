Cunard Makes Partnership for Its Large Screen Onboard New Ship

A new partnership between luxury line Cunard and a prestigious British film group will bring a special program of short films and movies to the cruise line’s newest ship, Queen Anne. The ship, under construction at an Italian shipyard, is due to launch in May 2024.

Curated Films To Be Showcased on Queen Anne

Cunard, a luxury brand of the Carnival Corporation, entered an exclusive partnership with the British Film Institute (BFI) that will showcase blockbuster movies and films on the outdoor screen in The Pavilion, a two-deck, open-air theater space onboard Queen Anne.

Under the 3-year collaboration, 10 films curated by the BFI will be shown every month on the LED screen in The Pavilion, and also available in guests’ staterooms. Inspired by a glasshouse design, The Pavilion features a retractable glass dome roof.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the British Film Institute, with our shared dedication to providing immersive experiences aligning perfectly. We’re hugely proud of our long-standing affiliation with the silver screen, with some of Hollywood’s biggest names having sailed in style with Cunard – from Charlie Chaplin to Meryl Streep,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

Queen Anne Open Deck

The cruise line also announced it will be a sponsor of the 67th BFI London Film Festival, in partnership with American Express, from October 4 to 15, 2023. Additionally, on October 11, 2023, the Cunard Gala will support the European premiere of the movie “The Holdovers” during the film festival. The event will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Cunard on this partnership and are incredibly thankful for their support of the BFI and the BFI London Film Festival. We are excited to be able to reach audiences in new inventive ways with amazing films and look forward to collaborating with Cunard over the next three years,” said Francesca Vinti, executive director of fundraising and enterprise at BFI.

Queen Anne To Debut in May 2024

The 14-deck, 113,00-gross ton Queen Anne will accommodate 3,000 guests in 1,400 staterooms. Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, Queen Anne was floated out in early May 2023, shortly after she received her iconic red and black Cunard funnel.

The glass dome in The Pavilion, where the BFI-curated movies will be featured, was designed by architect Martin Francis, who supported the engineering behind the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.

Other common spaces onboard the new ship include a wellness studio, a Sky Bar and Observation Deck, the tropical-themed Cabana bar, and the outdoor Grills Terrace.

Cunard’s Queen Anne Ship (Photo Courtesy: Cunard Line)

Like the other Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria, the new-build will feature the three accommodations categories of Queens Grill Suites, Princess Grill Suites, and Britannia Club staterooms. Under the category system, certain lounges and dining rooms are reserved for guests who book Queens and Princess suites.

Queen Anne is scheduled to depart on her maiden voyage May 3, 2024, on a 7-day cruise roundtrip from Southampton, UK, with port calls at Lisbon and La Coruna, Portugal. The sailing is already sold out, according to the Cunard web site.

Her inaugural summer season in Europe will feature a mix of Canary Islands, British Isles, Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjord, and Northern Europe/Scandinavia voyages.

Queen Anne’s 14-night British Isles cruise, roundtrip from Southampton on May 24, 2024, calls at destinations such as Edinburgh, Isle of May, Kirkwall, and Inverness, Scotland, plus Belfast, Northern Ireland, Cork, Ireland, and Liverpool, England.

A 14-night Northern Europe sailing departs Southampton on June 30, 2024, calling at Copenhagen, Denmark; Visby and Stockholm, Sweden; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; and Kiel, Germany.