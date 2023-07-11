Cunard Announces Special Event Cruises for 2024

Cunard Line, already known for its ultra luxurious appointments and classic style of cruising, has announced amazing special cruises with its Event Voyages for 2024.

These unique sailings offer immersive onboard experiences with top experts in different fields, giving guests the opportunity for in-depth exploration of popular topics and first-hand insights into the arts, sports, gastronomy, and more.

Cunard Line’s 2024 Event Voyages

While every cruise is an event unto itself, particularly on a renowned line such as Cunard, the special “Event Voyages” offer much more than typical cruise ship entertainment and activities.

For 2024, Cunard Line is offering seven themed voyages, each with spectacular opportunities that travelers will not find on land.

Cunard Queen Mary 2 Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: chrisjj / Shutterstock)

“Cunard’s Event Voyages offer far more than just stand out performances. Each is expertly curated to offer our guests unique opportunities to immerse themselves into theme or occasion, meeting and hearing from world-renowned leaders in their fields, many with interactive workshops and a programme of activities and performances to choose from throughout the day and evening,” said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial, Cunard North America.

The line’s current flagship, Queen Mary 2, will host four of the themed voyages, while the other three will be aboard Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Mary 2 Event Voyages

In June, an 8-night eastbound transatlantic sailing from New York to Southampton will offer a “London Theatre at Sea” musical theatre theme in partnership with the Olivier Awards, first established in 1976 to honor theatre, opera, and dance.

Onboard, guests can join in-depth acting workshops, participate in behind-the-scenes talks, and enjoy award-winning performances. The cruise will depart on June 15, 2024.

Queen Mary 2‘s 400th transatlantic crossing will be even more celebratory with its own anniversary theme, sure to evoke the rich history of Cunard Line’s transatlantic voyages. This momentous sailing is August 23-30, departing from New York and traveling to Southampton, and will pay homage to the cruise line’s lengthy history along the way.

Queen Mary 2 Ocean Liner (Photo Credit: Wandering views / Shutterstock)

The ship will welcome guests aboard the 15th anniversary of Cunard’s spectacular “National Symphony Orchestra” voyages from October 4-13, another eastbound transatlantic sailing that will be filled with choir rehearsals that guests can join as well as classical concerts in the evening for a musically enriching experience.

Finally, book lovers are sure to enjoy the “Literature Festival at Sea” voyage from November 13-20, 2024, a westbound transatlantic sailing featuring inspiring literary events and curated programing with more than 20 acclaimed authors. Writing workshops, literary discussions, and author Q&A sessions are sure to be part of this storied cruise.

For each of these amazing, immersive voyages, the 149,215-gross ton Queen Mary 2 can welcome as many as 2,695 guests, while 1,250 officers and crew members provide the luxurious service Cunard Line is so well known for offering.

Queen Elizabeth Event Voyages

The Vista-class Queen Elizabeth will host three Event Voyages in 2024, each with a different theme: culinary adventures, wellness journeys, and amazing nostalgic music.

From January 5-12, great tastes will rule the high seas with the “Great Australian Culinary Voyage,” an unforgettable foray into the world of food and wine, including special guest chef Karen Martini taking over The Steakhouse at The Verandah. Roundtrip from Melbourne, Australia, the 7-night voyage will visit Adelaide and Hobart along the way.

Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe / Shutterstock

In February, the “Sporting Greats & Wellness Voyage” will welcome special guests for sports fans with some of Australia’s most iconic sporting superstars, such as cricketer Brett Lee and golfer Karrie Webb.

Special sessions offering play tips and game insights are sure to be popular activities onboard the February 13-20 voyage, roundtrip from Sydney, Australia and calling on Hobart, Port Arthur, and Melbourne.

Finally, guests can dance the night away aboard Queen Elizabeth on the “Big Band Ball” voyage from May 5-14, when the swing era will be in full musical mode with special guests such as internationally acclaimed vocalist, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe. The unique musical voyage promises to be as exciting as its Japanese itinerary roundtrip from Tokyo.

The 90,901-gross-ton Queen Elizabeth can welcome as many as 2,547 guests on any of these three voyages, if booked to full capacity.

Each of these unique voyages is sure to sell out quickly, and interested guests should seize the opportunity to immerse themselves in their passions onboard so they don’t miss the opportunity to make truly one-in-a-lifetime cruise vacation memories.