Cruise Passenger Reported Overboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas is currently involved in search operations following an alert for a passenger overboard in the early morning hours of Friday, August 9, 2024. Multiple local vessels are assisting in the search in the Adriatic Sea, east of the Croatian island of Vis.

Explorer of the Seas is currently sailing a 7-nigh Adriatic itinerary roundtrip from Ravenna, Italy, including ports of call in Croatia and Greece. The overboard alert was broadcast at approximately 4 a.m., with the ship’s emergency personnel responding immediately and local authorities being notified.

The cruise ship immediately slowed and turned, launching rescue boats and using multiple searchlights as the search began. Guests onboard Explorer of the Seas have confirmed that announcements of a man overboard were made, and ships from multiple agencies have joined the search efforts.

While there is a great deal of speculation about the identity of the person overboard, there has been no confirmation of gender, age, or whether or not the individual is a passenger or a crew member from the ship.

Further details of how the incident occurred have also not been released, though an area on Deck 12 is reportedly roped off.

One local newspaper, Slobodna Dalmacija, has announced the guest as a “young citizen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” but this has not been confirmed by either local authorities or the cruise line.

Explorer of the Seas remains actively engaged in the search as of this writing, more than 12 hours after the first emergency code was called. Satellite tracking data confirms that the cruise ship has been criss-crossing the incident area multiple times, a typical sailing pattern for a search.

Woken up on the cruise ship around 3:40am to the emergency message “Oscar Oscar Oscar off the port side.” Man overboard. Been watching the rescue efforts off my balcony all day, hoping for a positive outcome. pic.twitter.com/NYWjBYVIl5 — Nicole Bullock (@cuteculturechic) August 9, 2024

Also involved in the search are vessels from the Croatian Coast Guard, aircraft, and privately-owned local boats who have voluntarily joined the efforts. High winds and choppy seas are complicating the search efforts.

Explorer of the Seas was scheduled to visit Zadar, Croatia on Friday, August 9, 2024, but that visit was cancelled in light of the emergency. Zadar was to have been the ship’s final port of call on the itinerary, and the vessel is due to dock in Ravenna for debarkation on Saturday morning.

At this time, there is no notice of any change for Explorer of the Seas to return to her homeport, nor any alternations for her next sailing, a 7-night Greek Isles cruise with calls planned for Santorini, Mykonos, and Athens, as well as Split, Croatia.

The 138,194-gross-ton, Voyager class ship can host 3,286 guests at double occupancy or as many as 4,290 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled. Also onboard are approximately 1,180 international crew members.

Other Recent Overboard Incidents

Unfortunately, overboard incidents do happen occasionally on cruise ships, though these situations are very, very rare compared to the many thousands of guests who happily set sail all over the world every day.

A full investigation will undoubtedly be undertaken to determine if there were any problems that might have helped avoid this incident.

Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Michelangelo DeSantis)

A number of overboards have been reported this year, including a passenger who jumped overboard from the new Adora Magic City near South Korea at the end of June. In early June, an overboard from MSC Euribia in the Norwegian fjords had a tragic ending.

Other incidents have been reported this year near Australia from P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Adventure, as well as from Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas near Fort Lauderdale.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with the family members and friends impacted by this tragic incident, as well as the Explorer of the Seas crew members who are undoubtedly working hard in a very difficult situation.