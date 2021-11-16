Black Friday and Cyber Monday Cruise Deals 2021

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approaching, it’s time again to compare the different options the cruise lines have put out there. With the cruise lines sailing again in large numbers, and most ships expected to be operational by the first half of 2022, there are certainly more than enough offers out there to take advantage of!

Black Friday Cruise Deals

So you’ll be able to take a look at this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deals as they come in. We’re expecting some great prices on cruises as cruise lines are ready to entice travelers for 2022 and make up for missing out on a lot of cruising in 2020 and 2021. Keep checking back as we’ll be adding more cruise lines once they announce their promotions.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is going big this year with the ‘Greatest Deal Ever.’ Besides some massive discounts and bonus offers, the cruise line also opened up for sale cruises through the summer of 2024.

New ports of call that guests can visit include La Romana in the Dominican Republic; Sendai (Ishinomaki) in Japan; and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, made famous by featuring on the Discovery Channel tv-show ‘Deadliest Catch’.

Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Greatest Deal Ever” includes an incredible 70% off the second guest cruise fare and many freebies. The freebies, with a value up to $4250, include free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions credits, free WiFi, discounted rates for friends and family, free roundtrip airfare for the second guest,

Guests will also receive a $250 CruiseFirst certificate to use towards a future cruise. The “Greatest Deal Ever” is available on all departures, itineraries, and published voyage dates from 2021 through the recently released itineraries through summer 2024.

Seabourn

Ultra-Luxury cruises do not need to be overly expensive; Seabourn, the luxury cruise operator sailing under the Carnival Corporation flag, offers steep discounts this Black Friday for select voyages scheduled through summer 2022.

The company’s Black Friday Sail event is open between November 16 and November 30, so guests only have two weeks to take advantage of up to $1,000 off regular rates on Veranda and Ocean View Suites, as well as up to $1,000 shipboard credit on select voyages.

Photo Credit: Seabourn

Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn: “This seasonal promotion is a great enticement for travelers ready to explore the world. With select voyages scheduled through summer 2022, there’s plenty of time to travel but you only have until November 30 to take advantage of our biggest offer yet!”

The offers are open for select cruises on all of the line’s luxury yacht-like ships, including its new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which will take to the waters outfitted for adventure in April 2022.

Hurtigruten

Expedition cruising used to be synonymous with roughing it; however, those times are far behind us, especially with operators such as Norway-based Hurtigruten. Hurtigruten’s Black Friday deals are certainly worth a look for those who want to explore a little further away from home than the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Hurtigruten

The company offers savings of up to 50% off to almost all of its destinations, including a 13-day cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to St. John’s in Canada, which stops in Greenland and Northern Labrador. Other cruises on offer are a nine-day wellness cruise from Halifax, Canada, to Colón, Panama, and the company’s signature cruises along the Norwegian coastline.

Hurtigruten also offers up to 40% off on a 16-day cruise to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands, and many other Antarctica cruises, as well as two British Isles cruises, either on a 15-day or 13 days itinerary.

More to Come!

Remember to always check the terms and conditions before booking your Black Friday or Cyber Monday cruise deals. There are often limitations and on select sailings. We’ll keep making updates as we get closer to the biggest shopping day of the year!