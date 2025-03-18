Cleaning or Overconsuming? Passenger’s Cruise Cabin Routine Draws Criticism

There is no place like home — or cruise ship cabins!

TikTok superstar @operation_niki posted a video on March 16, 2025, showing how she fully customized her cruise cabin after boarding Disney Cruise Line’s 4,000-passenger Disney Fantasy.

Niki’s content focuses on cleaning — a popular video category on TikTok that has garnered her account 5.7 million followers.

The video begins with Niki arriving at her deluxe family ocean view stateroom located on the sixth deck, where she first adds Disney-themed magnets to the exterior of her cabin door.

After entering the room, she begins to customize the bathroom — but of course, not without cleaning it first.

She pulls out a bag filled with cleaning essentials — such as gloves, bed bug spray, and multiple disinfecting products and gets to work.

There was a brief break so Niki could add additional acrylic mini shelves to the sink area. This added more storage space so her skincare and personal items could be organized without overcrowding the bathroom.

Niki also deep-cleaned the tub, and all of the remaining bathroom surfaces (yes, even the toilet) — something many comments pointed out was a bit overboard.

“BOOK HOTEL TO REST ❌ BOOK HOTEL TO DO CHORES ✅,” one viewer said.

Niki then removed the bedding provided by the cruise line and replaced it with disposable bed sheets. Next, she set up her fully collapsible fan next to the bed to get more circulation in the room.

Afterward, it was time to do some laundry with the help of a portable mini washing machine — which might not be useful for winter clothing but worked for two small bathing suits.

This influencer is so detailed about cleaning even while traveling that she even brought a portable hanging dryer system.

Additional items Niki brought to create more of a homey feel to her cabin included a portable heatable water device to make tea with and a makeup case that doubled as a light-up vanity mirror.

In less than 24 hours since being posted, the video itself has gone viral, amassing 6.7 million views.

Cleaning and customizing her cabin made Niki feel like it was truly her own — even if her viewers did not completely agree with all of her choices.

Mixed Feelings on Cruise Cleaning

While Niki’s content is focused on cleaning, viewers of the cruise cabin cleaning video had mixed opinions about what they were seeing.

Many thought that the video was satisfying to watch — and added that after experiencing a global pandemic, people are more than allowed to clean if it makes them feel better.

Others bashed the influencer for being wasteful — criticizing what felt like overconsumption of unnecessary products.

“The crazy way not a single thing shown was an essential,” said one viewer, while another backed her up stating “guys please it gives her peace of mind and it makes sense to her.”

Cruise Passenger Personalizes Cabin (Credit: @operation_niki)

While Niki did choose to purchase and bring these items with her on this cruise, things like the fan could be redundant since the rooms do feature individual climate control.

Also, all Disney Cruises do offer laundry services — though it comes at a cost. To pay for laundry or to pay for a mini portable washing and drying devices, that is the question.

Read Also: How Does Laundry Room Etiquette Work on a Cruise Ship?

Even though this cleaning video often used single-use items such as disposable bed sheets, something like a portable washing machine could be used on multiple vacations and could even use less water than the laundry machine machines on the cruise ship.

This was a 4-night round-trip Bahamian cruise out of Port Canaveral — with two stops, including Disney’s Lookout Cay and Castaway Cay.

At the end of the day, everyone’s cruise essentials will be different — and seeing that Niki specializes in cleaning content, everything she brought was a must-have item to make her experience the best one possible.