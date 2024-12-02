Carnival Thanks Everyone Involved After Ship’s Triple Delay

Following multiple unexcepted diversions and delays, Carnival Liberty has departed the Port of New Orleans and is on her way for what is sure to be an epic Carnival Journeys cruise to the Panama Canal.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has personally extended his thanks to everyone involved in getting the ship underway despite challenging conditions, offering insight into just how complex such situations can be.

“Firstly to the embarkation team in New Orleans for taking such great care of 3,000 guests leaving and 3,000 guest patiently waiting to get on board, perhaps a few, not so patiently. We truly thank you,” Heald said.

For the embarkation team, their entire workday was disrupted from expected hours to a much longer and later day than planned, though they handled the situation with efficiency and professionalism.

“A massive thank you to the crew of the Carnival Liberty. I know that you would have given those on board continuing fun until the ship arrived back in New Orleans,” Heald continued. “I also know from the comments that I have read this morning that you gave them a wonderful warm welcome on board.”

Embarkation day is always a chaotic situation onboard a cruise ship as one group of guests debarks at the end of a sailing and just hours later the ship is filled with a new group of guests ready to get their vacation underway. Crew members have to be especially adaptable under such a challenging situation.

“And finally to the guests. Those who had a delayed arrival back to New Orleans and those who paid and spent the day in New Orleans waiting for their fun to begin, we really do [say] a massive thank you to all of you,” Heald said.

Travelers can be understandably disappointed and frustrated when their vacation is disrupted. Most Carnival Liberty guests, however, took the news calmly and made the best of the situation, exploring in New Orleans, sleeping in, or otherwise enjoying their time before they were able to meet the ship.

The ship has already set sail for her 14-night adventure, with no expected itinerary adjustments needed to make up the lost time. Because the first two days of the sailing are already planned as days at sea, it will be easy for the ship to adjust her course and speed to reach Grand Cayman – the first port of call – as expected on Wednesday, December 4.

Why Was Carnival Liberty Impacted So Much?

Carnival Liberty had a triple threat of difficulties as she was finishing her most recent sailing, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary that had departed Port NOLA on Sunday, November 24.

At the end of the sailing on the last sea day, an emergency onboard called for a significant diversion to safely evacuate a guest who required care. This meant the ship had to turn back toward Key West in order to ensure the passenger could get the help they needed.

Following that diversion, the ship developed a technical issue that required repair, and in the meantime, her top cruising speed was impacted. This meant Carnival Liberty would be delayed in returning back to her Louisiana homeport.

Carnival Liberty Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ron Cogswell / Creative Commons)

Fortunately, the onboard engineering team was able to conduct repairs while the ship was underway. The delay of several hours, however, meant the 110,428-gross-ton ship would be docking in the late afternoon of Sunday, December 1 rather than in the early morning hours as originally planned.

Once she had entered the Mississippi River, Carnival Liberty encountered further difficulties with marine traffic congestion that mean a bit more of a delay. Ultimately, the ship was not able to dock at the cruise terminal – approximately 120 miles upriver from the Gulf of Mexico – until nearly 9 p.m., and some travelers for the next cruise were not onboard until after midnight.

Carnival Cruise Line was clear that the further delay was not related to the ship’s previous technical problem, but solely due to river traffic.

Hopefully, the next sailing will have smooth sailing to Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, and Cozumel, and everyone aboard will have a phenomenal cruise that is well worth waiting for.