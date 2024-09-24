Carnival Ships Change Ports Due to Strengthening Storm

With Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine continuing to strengthen in the western Caribbean, it is no surprise that more cruise ships are beginning to divert away from the storm’s influence. Two Carnival Cruise Line ships have already made changes, and more may be on the way.

First, Carnival Valor is unable to call on Cozumel, Mexico on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 as planned because the port was closed ahead of the storm. Instead, the ship is now enjoying a day at sea as she makes her way back toward New Orleans.

The 5-night voyage began on Saturday, September 21, and there is no expected change to her return to Port NOLA on Thursday, September 26.

Likewise, Carnival Paradise is also unable to visit Cozumel on Tuesday, and instead is diverting to Costa Maya as an alternative for her 5-night Western Caribbean itinerary.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald conveyed these changes via his popular Facebook page, spreading the word so all guests are aware of the adjustments. He also noted that other ships are not yet impacted by the storm.

“There are no further changes to any cruises at the time of me writing this, however our Chief Communications Officer Chris and his team will keep updating you via text alert, emails, and I will share the news here as well,” Heald confirmed at approximately 4 a.m. Eastern time. “We will of course always keep you safe.”

Storm-related changes are often last-minute decisions, as cruise lines try diligently to preserve the original itineraries guests booked. While this is not always possible, particularly during hurricane season, safety is always the first priority.

Fortunately, cruise ships are easily able to change route and divert away from rough weather, ensuring a smoother, more comfortable, and safer journey for everyone onboard, even if it may not be the planned itinerary.

Due to the position and track of the developing storm, the port of Cozumel is likely to remain closed at least through Wednesday, September 25 as well. This would impact the itineraries for Carnival Breeze as well as Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas.

MSC Cruises’ MSC Seascape was also planned to be in Cozumel on Wednesday, but that ship has already changed itineraries and will be visiting alternative ports of call for her 7-night sailing instead.

As of the Tuesday morning 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has not yet developed enough to be an official storm, but that development is expected later in the day.

The system currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (mph), just below the 39 mph threshold to be an official tropical storm. Higher gusts are also being recorded. When the system strengthens, she will be given the name Helene.

“Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday and continue strengthening on Thursday as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico,” the forecast discussion from NHC Forecaster Berg read.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

While it can be challenging to predict a storm’s path, intensity, and impact several days in advance, current forecasts do indicate that Helene will pass through the Yucatan Channel on Wednesday before turning northeast.

The storm is likely to become a major hurricane before making landfall late on Thursday – a Category 3, even possibly a Category 4. Landfall is expected in the “big bend” area of northern Florida, but could be anywhere from Panama City Beach to Tampa.

Hurricane watches are already in effect in the potential landfall area of western Florida, with tropical storm watches extending even further along the coast.

This week, all cruise travelers sailing in the Western Caribbean should be prepared for itinerary changes and stay in close contact with their cruise line for updates and alerts.