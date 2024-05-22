Carnival Reminds Guests of Homeport Change, Difficult Destination

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on the May 26, 2024 departure of Carnival Pride to confirm the ship’s homeport change as well as remind them of challenges for their planned destinations. The upcoming cruise is a 14-night Journeys itinerary to Greenland and Canada, which can prove difficult for travelers with mobility concerns.

First, the cruise line has officially confirmed a homeport change – or rather, re-change – for Carnival Pride, and the ship will be operating from Baltimore as originally scheduled.

The ship had been temporarily relocated to homeport from Norfolk, Virginia, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the end of March, which closed Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic.

Carnival Pride (Photo Credit: PIXAS / Shutterstock)

“The best news was that we were able to say that official clearance has been received and we are confirming that we will be operating from Port of Baltimore,” said John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

For several weeks, it had been uncertain whether or not the cruise would be able to sail from Baltimore or if it would be necessary to depart from Norfolk. Fortunately, great progress has been made to return the Port of Baltimore to operation.

“We are so excited to be welcoming Carnival Cruise Line back to Baltimore! The Carnival Pride will embark its first cruise from Baltimore on May 26 for an epic 14-day cruise to Greenland and Canada,” Port of Baltimore posted on social media. “A beautiful time of the year to cruise north. Baltimore is back!”

This means that guests will not have to arrange transportation to Norfolk or take shuttle busses to the alternate homeport. Carnival Cruise Line has arranged complimentary bus transportation for travelers ever since the temporary homeport change.

The 86,071-gross-ton, Spirit-class Carnival Pride is homeported year-round from Baltimore, offering 7-night sailings to the Bahamas or the Eastern Caribbean, with select departures to Bermuda. The May 26 cruise is the ship’s first Greenland sailing of 2024, and she will also visit Greenland later this year with departures on August 18 and September 8.

Challenges in Greenland

Guests who are embarking Carnival Pride for this bucket-list sailing must take note of the challenges Greenland can pose for visitors, however. The cruise line is working to ensure everyone is informed of potential difficulties.

“Like some of our destinations, facilities are not equipped for people with mobility limitations. We will be anchoring in both Nanortalik and Qaqortoq and using water shuttles to take you from the ship to shore, and back,” the email notification read.

Nanortalik and Qaqortoq are the only two ports of call in Greenland. The ship will also be visiting St. Anthony and Corner Brook in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Sydney in Nova Scotia, before returning to Baltimore on June 9.

Greenland

On Carnival Cruise Line’s special needs page for guests with mobility limitations, St. Anthony is also listed as a water shuttle port of call.

The email notes that stairs are necessary to leave the ship and board the water shuttles, and guests must walk up an inclined ramp once they reach the shore. Any mobility devices must be collapsible to be taken aboard the water shuttles.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Clarifies Mobility Scooter Policy After Misunderstanding

Furthermore, “resting facilities” are limited or non-existent in these ports of call, and the local terrain can be hilly and uneven.

“Given these limitations, if you decide to remain on board, the Carnival Pride team will have a variety of activities and entertainment for you to enjoy,” the email said.

Travelers should also note that Carnival Cruise Line has been cracking down on mobility scooters and enforcing the policy that scooters may not be parked in corridors or public areas. Furthermore, larger scooters may not be permitted onboard if they are unable to fit within guests’ staterooms.