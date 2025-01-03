Carnival Reiterates Ban on Gambling Outside the Casino

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has once again firmly noted that any type of gambling onboard Carnival cruise ships is not permitted outside the casino. This comes after another inquiry about the popular game, Left-Center-Right, which is often played for a cash pot.

Heald’s clarification is in response to an inquiry from an upcoming guest who will be sailing aboard Carnival Radiance on the ship’s February 9, 2025 departure, a 14-night Carnival Journeys Hawaii cruise from Long Beach.

“LRC is the most popular card game after poker for Americans aged 50 plus. You answered [another guest’s] question saying Carnival would not allow this to be played and enjoyed,” the guest explained. “I played LRC on [another cruise line] with 10-12 people for money [and was] provided a private room. Where is the actual harm in this?”

The idea that LRC (or LCR) is the “most popular card game after poker” is a bit of a stretch, considering it is a dice and chips game and does not feature cards in any way.

Nevertheless, the game is often played using pennies, quarters, or even dollars in place of chips. Another variation is for every player to contribute to a central pot and the winning player gets all the cash.

When playing the game with cash – no matter what the denomination – this is most definitely a form of gambling, which Carnival Cruise Line does not permit.

“We actually had a discussion on this subject some time ago and to clarify, we do not allow gambling outside of the casino in any way, shape, or form,” Heald confirmed. “There are very [strict] rules about this.”

To be clear, the game itself is not banned, and guests are welcome to play LCR as much as they like, so long as no cash or betting is in any way involved.

“You can play for fun or mini Twix bars but not money,” Heald said. “Thank you for your understanding.”

As Heald suggested, variations on the game may be playing just for fun and bragging rights, or using other non-cash alternatives such as candies. On a cruise, travelers could even use cruising ducks as prizes!

Carnival Cruise Line has addressed this issue previously, with the same response and rules. In April 2024, Heald responded to a large group game for money being played on the Lido Deck of Carnival Luminosa.

“Gambling with dice or cards for money organized by a group leader is not allowed,” Heald said at that time. “It is really truly that simple.“

Why Can’t Cruise Guests Play for Money?

It isn’t the fun gameplay that Carnival Cruise Line won’t permit, it is the exchange of money for such play that is prohibited. The cruise line must abide by all local gambling and betting laws in the countries it visits, and there are also different laws that govern how the ships themselves offer gambling.

Bets and wagers do not have to be made in order for a game to be considered gambling.

Any play that involves a cash prize, no matter how big or small, is considered gambling. This is true no matter whether the money is exchanged during the play action or as a prize at the conclusion of a game.

It should be noted that prohibiting the gambling aspect of the game is not a for-profit motive on the part of Carnival Cruise Line. It is simply a legality issue of the definition of gambling and what is and is not permitted outside the ship’s casino.

Heald even noted that tables can be set aside for card playing and other games on the upper level of the main dining room. This ensures that guests can enjoy games of their choice without taking up space in the Lido Marketplace when other passengers need room for dining.

“The ship will have tables in the upper level of the dining room for card players so space is not taken away for those wishing to eat there,” Heald explained.

Guests can also find other quiet places for board games, card games, puzzles, crafts, and other fun. Some Carnival ships still have libraries and those can also be great choices for enjoying games with other travelers.

Empty lounges are also a popular choice (if they aren’t being used for meetings or needed to set up for other activities), and seating along the ship’s promenade is a great option.