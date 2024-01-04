Carnival Pushes Two Cruise Destinations Past One Million Passengers

With the help of the Carnival Cruise Line ships, two popular cruise destinations managed to welcome over 1 million cruise passengers in 2023. Amber Cove, Carnival’s private destination in the Dominican Republic, and Ensenada, Mexico, celebrated the massive achievement by the end of the year.

The achievement underlines that cruise tourism is on the rise and becoming more popular. The significant number of cruise passengers has a massive impact on the local economy due to guest spending and job creation for locals.

Celebrations at Amber Cove and Ensenada

When Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class cruise ship Mardi Gras arrived at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, on December 20, the Collier Family was celebrated as the one-millionth guests to arrive at the Carnival-owned destination.

One week later, as Carnival Radiance docked in Ensenada, Mexico, the Andrus Family stepped off the vessel as guests of honor.

“This year, we’re celebrating that no one does fun like Carnival, and it’s also true that no cruise line drives demand and the tourism economy like Carnival! We’re delighted that our guests set these important distinctions for both Amber Cove and Ensenada,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

At Amber Cove, the Collier family

In both cruise ports, local dignitaries were present to celebrate with guests and Carnival Cruise Line officials. Bringing over one million cruise passengers to Ensenada and Amber Cove means the destinations benefit heavily from the economic impact that cruise ships have.

Besides guests spending money on souvenirs, local food and drinks, and tours, there is also significant income generation due to provisioning, port fees, and job creation.

Amber Cove: Carnival’s Caribbean Haven

Operational since 2015, Amber Cove has two berths to hold two large cruise ships simultaneously and can handle up to 8,000 passengers daily. Owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, the resort is open to all the company’s brands, including Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, AIDA, Costa, and more.

“Amber Cove is one of the best destinations in the Caribbean. Our guests love the relaxation and adventure they find here and that’s why many of our ships visit Amber Cove,” Christine Duffy said.

David Collado, the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism, congratulated the cruise destination on reaching this milestone, acknowledging the significant growth and benefits it brings to the Puerto Plata region.

“We congratulate the Amber Cove cruise terminal for reaching one million cruise visitors. This represents unstoppable growth for Puerto Plata and its people who directly receive the benefits of these achievements.” said the Dominican Republic’s Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

Carnival Horizon, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Magic, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Venezia have regular calls to Amber Cove in 2024, where guests can indulge in a range of activities from relaxing poolside to excursions like snorkeling and waterfall adventures.

Rich History and Vibrant Culture

Carnival’s relationship with Ensenada, Mexico, spans nearly three decades. Known for its historical landmarks and thrilling activities like ATV riding, Ensenada has evolved into a vibrant destination offering a blend of culinary delights, cultural experiences, and exploration of the nearby wine country.

Carnival Cruise Ship in Ensenada

“Ensenada is a quaint coastal town that has grown into a strong part of our West Coast offerings. Our guests love its rich history and vibrant culture, with the addition of Carnival Firenze joining our fleet this spring, plus some exciting plans under development, we see even better things ahead for the destination,” Duffy added.

Carnival Firenze will join Carnival Cruise Line in April 2024. Sailing from Long Beach, California, Carnival Firenze will offer a range of itineraries, including four-day cruises to Catalina Island and Ensenada, and five-day Mexican Riviera cruises calling in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. Carnival Miracle, Carnival Radiance, and Carnival Panorama make regular calls to Ensenada.