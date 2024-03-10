Carnival Provides Updated Guidelines Ahead of 30-Night Sailing

With Carnival Luminosa just three weeks away from finishing her Australia season and relocating to Alaska, Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on the 30-night sailing with guidelines for the unique cruise and an update on the ship’s planned call to Guam.

Because the cruise line’s Australia division has some different onboard regulations than for cruises in other parts of the world, it is important that travelers be aware of what to expect onboard so they are prepared to follow all sailing protocols.

Carnival Luminosa Preparing for Transpacific Repositioning

Carnival Luminosa is popular in Australia, offering a variety of getaways from Brisbane and visiting top destinations such as New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Fiji, and more. The ship’s Australian season is nearly over, however, and – no fooling – on April 1, 2024 she will depart on a 30-night, one-way repositioning to Seattle.

Along the way, the ship will make amazing visits to destinations such as Guam, Japan, and Alaska – a relatively rare Asian itinerary that is highly sought after for cruise travelers.

Ahead of the sailing, Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to booked guests to alert them to some challenges in Guam – the very first port of call, scheduled for Monday, April 8 – as well as onboard policies for the duration of the cruise.

Challenges for Sightseeing in Guam

Guam is a bucket-list destination for cruise travelers looking for unique places to visit. Carnival wants to be sure that all passengers are aware of some possible challenges when visiting the port, however.

Most notably, the Guam cruise port – where Carnival Luminosa will be docked – is about two miles from the town. Complimentary shuttles will be available, but may be challenging for guests with mobility difficulties.

“Regrettably, the shuttles are not fully accessible, and it will be necessary for guests with mobility limitations to take steps to get on and off,” the notification read. “Additionally, any mobility device must be collapsible in order to be brought aboard a shuttle.”

This follows Carnival Cruise Line’s recent crackdown on oversized mobility scooters. While travelers are welcome to bring mobility scooters onboard, all scooters must fit safely within guests’ staterooms and may not be left parked in corridors or public areas.

Carnival Luminosa (Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography)

The cruise line is simply ensuring that guests are aware of the policy so there are no unpleasant surprises when visiting Guam, if larger scooters are not able to fit on shuttles from the dock.

Furthermore, no Carnival shore excursions are available in Guam. Guests will be able to debark to explore on their own, but there will be no official tours. The ship is scheduled to be in port in Guam from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“In the event you will be staying on board when we visit Guam, our team will have activities and entertainment for you to enjoy,” the email said.

Cruise Paperwork Requirements

The lengthy email from Carnival Cruise Line also addressed what paperwork guests need for sailing. It’s not like some cruises, where a guest can just use their valid Permanent Resident Card.

“All guests (including infants) must carry a passport that is valid for at least 6 months after the cruise ends,” the email explained.

Furthermore, specific visa requirements for Japan will vary depending on each guest’s nationality. The ship has five port stops in Japan: Okinawa, Hiroshima, Yokohama, Aomori City, and Sapporo-Otaru. This is an amazing section of the itinerary and a fantastic way for travelers to explore Japan.

Carnival Luminosa Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Other visas and ETSA documentation may also be necessary for travelers to enter the US – which is when the ship reaches the US territory of Guam. It is critical that travelers are aware of all requirements and secure all necessary paperwork before embarkation.

“Please note that a printed copy of the ESTA approval or US visa will be required for immigration clearance for our visit to Guam,” the email stated.

“While we will do our best to provide you with as much information as possible, guests are responsible for complying with all travel and documentation requirements,” the email stated. “Unfortunately, guests who do not have the required documentation will not be able to sail and no compensation will be provided.”

Onboard Policies

As the 2,260-passenger Carnival Luminosa will be transitioning from an Australian sailing to a US sailing on this transpacific cruise, it can be challenging to know what onboard protocols apply. The email also covered key points of concern to guests.

For example, the onboard smoking policy from the time the ship enters international waters will be the same as the US smoking policy, with designated areas for smoking onboard. This includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vaping.

The onboard drinking age will be 21 years old for the entire sailing, despite the fact that the legal drinking age in Australia is 18. Guests should be prepared with US currency onboard, either cash or credit, for transactions and tipping as desired.

The onboard recommended gratuities will also align with US rates at $16 for standard staterooms and $18 for suites per guest, per day, and can be adjusted at guests’ discretion.

With the lengthy email, Carnival Cruise Line is hoping all passengers are prepared for what is sure to be an amazing Carnival Journeys cruise and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone aboard.