Carnival Guests Weigh in on Setting Spending Limits for Kids

Cruise vacations aren’t just for adults – they are for kids, too. On family-friendly cruise lines, such as Carnival, kids may get a bit more freedom than they are accustomed to at home.

One thing that parents will have to consider as they plan for their Carnival cruise is that their kids are required to have their own Sail & Sign onboard account – and the Sail & Sign card given to both kids and adults functions like a credit card.

That said, parents can set spending limits during check-in or at the Guest Services Desk once onboard so that their kids can’t go breaking the bank with their newfound freedom.

But for first-time cruisers or guests who have never sailed with Carnival before, the process of doing so can be a bit confusing, which prompted a future cruiser, named Bernadette, to turn to brand ambassador John Heald for guidance.

“Is there a way to set up on board spending limits for children. I couldn’t figure out if that was a daily limit or a cruise limit. I want to set it at $100 hoping it was the total cruise. Can you please clarify? Also, can we adjust the child spending limit at the kiosks? Or does that have to be done face to face at guest service?,” Bernadette inquired on Heald’s Facebook page.

Although Heald is typically an expert on all things Carnival, this was one of the rare instances where he didn’t have an answer – and was only aware of going to the Guest Services desk onboard to set and adjust spending limits.

Luckily, former passengers were able to speak from experience in the comments section until Heald is able to follow up with an official response – which he promised he would do.

“We were told we had to go to guest services every day to add more money to my grandson‘s account,” said one former guest.

“This is a great question! Yes, I have set limits on my grandson’s sail and sign card in the past. I do this at guest services. If I didn’t set limits, he’d spend all his money in the candy store!!!!,” added another.

The passenger response suggests going to Guest Services is the way to go – and checking in directly with crew members, such as the Guest Services team, is the best way to ensure you’re being given the correct and current information.

How Much Freedom Should Kids Have on Cruise Ships?

As cruise ships are considered one of the safest forms of travel and kids are contained onboard, many parents will give their children more freedom to roam and play independently than they might at home or on other types of vacations.

In addition to getting a temporary credit card in the form of their Sail and Sign account, some parents go so far as to let their children stay in their own cruise cabins.

According to the Carnival website, this action is allowed with ground rules determined by the age of the children.

Carnival Cruise Ship Deck

For minors under the age of 12, they can stay in staterooms that are either directly across the hall from the parent or guardian, and may not be assigned to a balcony stateroom without an adult over the age of 25 staying in the same room.

Teenagers (kids 13-17) get a little more flexibility, and can be separated from their parents or guardians by up to three staterooms.

Read Also: Do Kids Need a Passport to Go on a Cruise?

These guidelines are put in place because parents and guardians still need to be responsible for their children – both for their safety and to prevent minors from becoming a nuisance to other guests. But how tightly parents want to hold the leash is up to their discretion – as they know their children best.

On the flip side, parents who prefer more supervision can send their children to Carnival’s onboard kids’ clubs, which are divided by age. Kids can begin to receive “sign out” privileges at 9-years-old, meaning they can come and go from the clubs as they please, but only if parents give permission in advance.