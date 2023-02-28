Carnival Group Cruise Announced for Popular Brand Ambassador

John Heald, Brand Ambassador of Carnival Cruise Line, has announced the details for the next For Fun’s Sake (FFS) Cruise. The FFS cruise will set sail on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship in February 2024.

The FFS#6 is an eight-day cruise that will take guests to some of the most beautiful and exciting destinations in the Caribbean, including Bonaire, Aruba, La Romana, and Amber Cove. With John Heald at the helm, the voyage promises a week full of laughter, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences.

Heald’s FFs Carnival Horizon Group Cruise

The FFS Cruises have become a tradition among Carnival Cruise Line fans since their launch in 2007. Known initially as Bloggers Cruises, the FFS cruises were created to bring together John Heald’s blog followers and give them a chance to cruise together and have fun.

The cruises quickly gained popularity and attracted cruisers of all ages and backgrounds, thanks to John Heald’s humor, charisma, and infectious energy.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald

The FFS#6 promises to be one of the most exciting cruises of 2024. Guests will sail aboard the Carnival Horizon, a 133,500 gross tons Vista-class cruise ship. The choice for this ship might be disappointing to some, Heald said in one of his Facebook posts:

“I had looked at Galveston but the Carnival Jubilee is so popular that there were few open cabins, not enough for our group anyway. I then looked at other home ports including a Panama cruise from Tampa and an Alaskan cruise on the Carnival Luminosa.”

“I know that this would have pleased some, but the majority would have been disappointed. I know I am never going to please everyone with my choice, and to those who I have disappointed, I do apologize.”

“However, I think the itinerary and the ship will provide us with a wonderful time, and it will be the first time I have ever had a cruise formally known as the bloggers cruise on this wonderful vessel.”

On the cruise, guests can attend various events and activities hosted by John Heald himself. These events include cocktail parties, breakfasts, question-and-answer sessions, tea times, karaoke nights, and more. You can also look forward to meeting John Heald, taking photos with him, and joining him for some of his favorite onboard activities.

The Itinerary

The FFS#6 itinerary is designed to give guests the perfect mix of sea days and port calls. The cruise will start in Miami, Florida, where guests will embark on February 17, 2024. The first two days will be fun days at sea, giving guests plenty of time to explore the ship and participate in various onboard activities.

Photo Copyright: Tony Davis (Flickr)

The first port of call is Bonaire, a small island in the southern Caribbean known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and fantastic coral reefs. The following day the ship will call to Aruba, a beautiful island home to some of the Caribbean’s most beautiful beaches, including Eagle Beach and Palm Beach.

The vessel will then sail to La Romana in the Dominican Republic. The final port of call is Amber Cove. Located in the eastern Caribbean, this private 30-acre retreat is exclusively offered as a port of call to cruisers from Carnival and its sister companies.

As a private resort destination for Carnival, Amber Cove is crammed with watersports activities, dining opportunities, shopping, shore excursions, and fun attractions. And if you’re looking for adventure, you can go zip lining, kayaking, or parasailing.