Carnival Freedom Changes Itinerary After Late Departure

Following an environmental complication and fluid spill that required immediate cleanup, Carnival Freedom was able to leave Port Canaveral after 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The late departure has meant a significant change to the ship’s itinerary for her 4-night Bahamas getaway, but fortunately guests will still be visiting all the planned ports of call.

The original itinerary had the 110,556-gross-ton vessel spending Friday in Nassau and Saturday in Princess Cays. The last day of the sailing was to be a Fun Day at Sea before the ship would return to Port Canaveral on Monday, January 27.

Now, the itinerary has been reversed and Carnival Freedom is spending Friday at sea, with the port visits reversed. This means the ship will visit Princess Cays still on Saturday and will be in Nassau on Sunday. The planned return to Port Canaveral is unchanged.

The time visiting Princess Cays has not been impacted, but Nassau’s visit will now be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. rather than the originally planned 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any shore tours for Nassau that were pre-booked through Carnival Cruise Line will be rescheduled for the new day and time if possible. If the tours cannot be rescheduled, guests will receive a full refund for those excursions.

It is unclear whether the itinerary reversal is due to the leakage and late departure from Port Canaveral or if other factors such as port congestion or weather may be part of the decision.

By making Friday a day at sea, Carnival Freedom can more easily make up the time from her late departure without completely cancelling any port visits.

Guests onboard were understandably disappointed and frustrated at the ship’s late departure, since onboard retail shops and the casino were unable to open as planned while Carnival Freedom remained in port. Now, however, all facilities are open and onboard activities are moving ahead as planned.

Carnival Cruise Line has not disclosed the cause of what appears to have been some type of fuel leak, but the issue has been resolved. At no time were any safety issues compromised, and all onboard operations have functioned as normal.

A Bad Luck Ship?

Carnival Freedom is starting to take on a bit of a cult following for her unusual incidents. This began in May 2022 when the ship caught fire in the starboard wing of her iconic whale tale funnel, causing cruise cancellations and an emergency dry dock for repairs. The ship emerged from that dry dock without her classic funnel.

Carnival Freedom regained her wings during a planned dry dock in October 2023 and proudly sported a new funnel – for less than six months. In March 2024, a lightning strike caused another funnel fire, this time on the portside wing, and once again the ship lost her whale tale.

Now, the spillage is causing some guests to question the ship’s fitness to sail. All systems are operating as expected, however, and Carnival Freedom is perfectly seaworthy and in compliance with all regulations.

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship: (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

While it doesn’t happen often, it isn’t unheard of for a cruise ship to have various mechanical problems – propulsion issues, power outages, sprinkler malfunctions, broken pipes, and more can all impact a ship.

It must be noted that these very complex ships operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This can place incredible strain on various systems, and cruise lines have teams of engineers and technicians onboard to ensure everything operates smoothly and any issues can be quickly resolved.

Every cruise ship undergoes regular dry dock updates for repairs and maintenance. Carnival Freedom‘s last regular dry dock was in October 2023, when she received her short-lived funnel.

While it is unfortunate that this ship is once again in the spotlight for a less-than-ideal reason, many guests who have sailed on her love the layout, activities, crew members, and itineraries offered by the Conquest-class ship and happily set sail several times.

Carnival Freedom can welcome 2,980 guests and is also home to 1,150 international crew members. Homeported year-round from Port Canaveral, the ship offers 4- and 5-night Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.