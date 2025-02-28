Carnival Cruiser Hung Up About One Particular Cabin Accessory

Many cruise travelers want to unpack right away after embarkation, ensuring their clothing is unwrinkled, everything is organized, and they are ready to dress for any occasion onboard. But what about when you start unpacking and find you don’t have enough hangers to finish the job?

One Carnival cruise guest discovered just that problem recently aboard Carnival Radiance, with only a few hangers in their several closets to accommodate all the attire for multiple guests.

In their disappointment, they reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, to let him know of the apparently distressing situation.

“Maybe you should tell everyone to bring their own coat hangers. On the Radiance now with my husband, our teenage daughters and get this. We have only nine coat hangers, Nine!!” the guest explained.

“Where is the cabin steward’s pre-cruise check and prep? Not an awesome start is it John? Does anyone travel with their own hangars? I know I can request more but there never seems [to be] enough. There should be at least 20 IMHO. I will speak with the steward and see what he has to say for himself. This needs to be addressed.”

While I can’t imagine getting so upset about the lack of a few hangers, everyone packs different clothing for a cruise and some attire definitely needs to be hung to look its best.

Heald did respond to the guest’s concern and took immediate action to ensure they had enough hangers in their stateroom.

“Thank you and I did speak with the ship and arranged for many coat hangers to be delivered to their cabin,” he said.

Wouldn’t it be fun if “many” meant 50 or more? One would never run out of hangers.

While the guest only says they are “on the Radiance now” it is possible this comment was sent to Heald recently and not necessarily the day he published it. Carnival Radiance is homeported from Long Beach, California.

The ship’s current sailing – if this is a recent email – is a 4-night Baja Mexico voyage with visits to Catalina Island and Ensenada. The ship departed on Thursday, February 27, and will return to California on Monday, March 3.

Do People Steal Cruise Ship Hangers?

Following the upset guest’s concerns, Heald encouraged more discussion and offered a surprising revelation.

“This post reminded me of what a senior housekeeping beard told me a few weeks ago,” Heald commented. “Along with towels, bathrobes, and the occasional cabin attendant, one of the most stolen items is, yep, you guessed it… Coat hangers.”

While I’ve occasionally had to request additional hangers – something our stateroom steward always provides promptly – I’ve never personally run off with one from a cruise ship.

Carnival Cruise Line Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Some commenters note that they bring their own slim hangers from home, as it’s easier to pack in garment bags. Others don’t always hang up much clothing, while still other guests simply ask for more hangers if needed.

Read Also: 25 Tips for Packing Less on a Cruise Vacation

Heald continues to note that he dislikes the hangers onboard Carnival ships, as well as hotel hangers.

“They are the devil’s work and are designed to be sodding useless in normal closets, a headless stub that you have to shove into the ring but can’t and then all your clothes fall off,” he said. “And if the ship is moving a bit more than usual the unused coat hangers they bang against each other making a clicking sound that can drive a person crazy.”

He later admits that he has “hanger management issues” (insert groan for a bad pun), but asks whether or not other cruisers have ever stolen a hanger. No one is really admitting to stealing the hangers from the ship, at least not on purpose.

To minimize the noise of loose hangers on a swaying ship, different guests have suggested putting extra hangers in a drawer, under the bed, or just on the floor of the closet. This way, spare hangers aren’t able to move and click with the motion of the ship.