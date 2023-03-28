Carnival Cruise Ship Raises Flag for New Ship Registry

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia was officially registered with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) during a ceremony in Cadiz, Spain. The ship, set to sail from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal later this year, promises to bring “Fun Italian Style” to cruising.

Carnival Venezia Registration with Bahamas Maritime Authority

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia officially joined the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) registry at a ceremony held in Cadiz, Spain. The ship is scheduled to embark from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 15, 2023.

The registration ceremony in Cadiz saw Carnival Venezia‘s senior leadership team and the classification society completing all necessary processes and raising the Bahamian flag to designate the new ship registry.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate another maritime milestone as Carnival Venezia joins the seven other ships we have registered in The Bahamas. The BMA is among the most respected administrations in international shipping, and we value their level of cooperation and professionalism aimed to achieve the highest safety standards.”

The cruise ship, officially handed over to Carnival Cruise Line last week, must now adhere to the laws and regulations of The Bahamas, including taxes and crew member employment.

Dry Dock Followed by Transatlantic Cruise

Presently in dry dock at Cadiz, Carnival Venezia is preparing to set sail on a 15-day transatlantic Carnival Journeys voyage from Barcelona, departing on May 29, 2023.

Carnival Venezia will embark on year-round cruises from Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York starting June 15, 2023, providing passengers with various options across ten different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Cruises from New York City will visit 25 ports in 14 countries and include, amongst others, a 4-Night Bermuda Cruise, an 8-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise with stops in Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos, and Half Moon Cay, and an 8-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise with stops in San Juan in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, and Grand Turk.

“Fun Italian Style” and Onboard Offerings

Carnival Venezia, formerly known as Costa Venezia, was part of an expansion plan that included the delivery of seven ships to the Costa Group by 2023.

In 2019, at 135,500 gross tons, she was the largest ship Costa Cruises had ever introduced to the Chinese market. The ship accommodates up to 5,145 guests and 1,393 crew members.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Venezia will be the first ship to feature “Carnival Fun Italian Style,” combining Italian theming with Carnival’s signature fun. New dining options will focus on Italian flavors, including La Strada Grill, which serves classic Italian street food, and Tomororo, a Mexitalian fusion restaurant.

Carnival Cruise Line favorites, such as Guy’s Burger Joint, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, and Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki, will also be available, with some menus adapted to reflect the ship’s Italian influence.

Activities on Carnival Venezia will include an Italian Street Party and Captain’s Venetian Toast, offering Italian-inspired programming for children and teens. The ship will also feature Camp Ocean and Club O2 for young guests, while its SportSquare will be set up with Italian favorites such as bocce ball and foosball.