Carnival Cruise Ship Hosts Special Bahamas Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating one of its most amazing and most popular cruise destinations with a Golden Jubilee Breakfast in honor of the nation’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The event, hosted onboard Carnival Legend during a visit to Freeport, included approximately 100 community members and leaders of The Bahamas as well as cruise line executives.

Golden Jubilee Celebration Breakfast

In partnership with the Ministry of Grand Bahama, Carnival Cruise Line welcomed national leadership members and other distinguished guests to a celebratory breakfast to mark the island nation’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The breakfast was hosted aboard the Spirit-class Carnival Legend on Friday, June 23, as the ship was docked in Freeport during the current 7-night cruise, which set sail from Baltimore on Sunday, June 18.

Golden Jubilee Breakfast

Already the ship has visited two other ports of call in The Bahamas – Nassau, the capital city, as well as Princess Cays, one of Carnival Cruise Line’s private island destinations.

“Carnival offers our heartfelt congratulations to The Bahamas on this milestone anniversary and we are proud to have been operating in the country for the last 50 plus years,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

During the breakfast, 35 Grand Bahama parliamentarians were presented with awards to recognize their service to the nation and their communities.

Bahamian Independence

The Bahamas was granted independence from the United Kingdom in the summer of 1973, with then Prince Charles (now King Charles III) delivering the official documents of independence on July 10, which is now celebrated as Independence Day.

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Now, the beautiful island nation is in full celebratory swing to mark 50 years of independence, with festivities including a National Float Parade and Nationwide Motorcade, a special display of historical artifacts, life music, and countless local festivals, parties, and get-togethers.

Carnival Cruise Line is likewise celebrating the diverse and distinctive nation, which the cruise line has enjoyed visiting since the very first Mardi Gras set sail in 1972.

Celebrating in Freeport

The choice to host the celebration while docked in Freeport wasn’t just coincidental, it also shows the cruise line’s commitment to The Bahamas as construction continues on the new $200 million (USD) cruise port on Grand Bahama Island.

“We could not think of a better way to celebrate than with the Ministry of Grand Bahama as we work together to bring Carnival’s cruise port destination to life, which will bring millions of visitors to experience the beauty and culture of Grand Bahama,” said Duffy.

Construction on the new destination began in May 2022, and the project is focused on creating a uniquely Bahamian experience to showcase the nation’s distinctive culture as well as to provide great new economic opportunities for Bahamians.

“As we reflect on the 50th anniversary of our independence, I am so excited about the road ahead for Grand Bahama,” said Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama. “We say a big thank you to Carnival for continuing to be a part of this community, holding this anniversary celebration here in Grand Bahama and bringing a new cruise port to our island.”

The new port development will include a nature reserve, food and beverage vendors, Bahamian-operated retail, a white-sand beach, ground transportation hub, an indoor pool, and more. It will be able to host two Excel-class ships, such as Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, or Carnival Jubilee simultaneously, and is expected to open in late 2024.