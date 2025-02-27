Carnival Cruise Passenger Says Experience Ruined After Coffee Confiscation

A cup of coffee on a private balcony is a great way to start any day on a cruise vacation, but travelers can’t always have their java just how they’d like it.

Specifically, cruisers cannot bring their own coffee pot or coffee maker with them aboard, as these items – with their independent heating elements – are on Carnival Cruise Line’s prohibited item list.

One frequent Carnival cruiser is upset at that ban, and reached out to the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about how their loyalty privileges ought to provide an extra in-room convenience.

“We had our Mr. Coffee confiscated on our Radiance journey cruise John. This ruined the experience we had been looking forward to for many months,” they explained.

“As Diamond cruisers we should a) have the right to bring a coffee pot with us. b) have a coffee maker in our room. I was told by someone we met at the [Chef’s Table] dinner that they always have their portable French press and that it gets thru security just fine. I would like an explanation to this John.”

Carnival Radiance is homeported from Long Beach, California. While the guest does not specify exactly which cruise they were on that was “ruined,” the only Carnival Journeys cruise the ship has sailed recently is a 14-night Hawaii voyage that departed on February 9 and returned to California on February 23.

Heald responded to their comment, confirming the ban of the coffee pot.

“Thank you so much for writing and thank you for your loyalty,” he noted. “Well I checked on Uncle Google and our website and Mr. Coffee cannot be brought on board just as Madam Le French Press cannot be brought on the ship either.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s prohibited items list does specifically note that coffee machines are not permitted onboard:

“Electrical and household appliances containing any kind of heating element, such as irons, clothes steamers, immersion heaters, heating blankets, water heaters, coffee machines, hot plates, toasters, heating pads, humidifier, etc.”

Heald does not address the guest’s obvious sense of entitlement that “as Diamond cruisers we should have the right” though that comment did cause many other guests to react.

Many agree that anyone who has cruised with Carnival so frequently as to reach that top loyalty level ought to already be familiar with the rules and what items are banned.

Diamond status in the cruise line’s “Very Important Fun Person” (VIFP) loyalty program is only reached when a guest has sailed with Carnival for a minimum of 200 days.

What About Room Service Coffee?

The disgruntled Diamond guest also has harsh words for the cruise line’s room service coffee.

“We know room service will deliver a coffee pot in the room at 6am. It was either lukewarm, too strong or watered down,” they said. “Never got a decent morning [cup].”

Heald does offer suggestions for if guests get room service coffee that isn’t quite what they’d hoped for to start their morning.

Carnival Room Service (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

“If you do not think the coffee from room service is adequate please call 8000 for another pot and aske them to make it stronger or hotter and as always our crew will do their very best for you,” he said.

Guests who do not want to wait for room service coffee can also get free coffee from the Lido Marketplace buffet or pay for specialty coffees from the Java Blue Cafe.

On Carnival Radiance, the Java Blue Cafe is on Atlantic Deck (Deck 4), midship on the starboard side, across from the Pixels photo gallery in the Atrium.

Coffee from the Java Blue Cafe is also included in the Cheers! beverage package, for guests who have purchased that add-on.

Guest reactions to the free Lido Marketplace coffee are mixed, with some travelers finding it a fine way to start the day, while others feel the quality isn’t what they’d prefer.

Carnival cruise guests can always bring along their own creamer or coffee packets to enjoy their preferred brand or flavors, so long as the items are in the original, sealed packaging.