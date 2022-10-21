Carnival Cruise Line Prepares for Two Additional Costa Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new opportunity for interested cruise travelers to stay up-to-date on all things “Costa by Carnival” with exclusive information about the upcoming introductions of Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze to the Carnival fleet.

The new website, which requires email registration for an exclusive offer when bookings open, will give cruise fans insights into these new ships and how they will offer Carnival-style fun in an Italian-infused atmosphere.

More Information Coming for Costa Ships Joining Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line announced in June 2022 that both Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze would be transferred to the Fun Ship fleet, but without losing their overall Italian flair.

Now, the cruise line is offering even more insights and details about the two Vista-class ships and the unique experiences they will offer to eager passengers, including confirming that the ships will adopt the “Carnival” name.

“Just like their Carnival sisters, fun will be at the heart of Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze, but they will also carry a unique experience – incorporating the spectacular Italian atmosphere and rich culture they embody,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line President.

Costa Venezia

This is similar to Carnival Luminosa, formerly Costa Luminosa, which has been transferred to Carnival Cruise Line and will welcome guests from Brisbane, Australia in November.

Guests can register for more information about the new vessels, including special offers when bookings open.

This new registration comes in conjunction with Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month, always celebrated in October, and emphasizes Carnival Cruise Line’s strong relationship with Italy through ship building, crew members, officers, itineraries, and more.

Costa Venezia – to be renamed Carnival Venezia – will join the fleet in 2023, offering sailings from New York, while Costa Firenze – soon to be Carnival Firenze – will set sail as a Fun Ship in 2024 from Long Beach, California.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“We are excited to see these iconic ships make their debut in the U.S. under the leadership and operation of our sister brand,” said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises.

The new ships will expand Carnival’s presence in two of its 14 U.S. homeports, offering even more opportunities for eager travelers. Carnival started sailing from New York in 1998, while in Long Beach, the cruise line embarks more guests than any other operator and has maintained a West Coast presence for more than 40 years – first cruising from Los Angeles in 1979.

Ships to Be Updated

Both ships are slated for moderate renovations before joining Carnival, which will likely include adding some popular Carnival venues to each vessel as well as standard hotel maintenance and refreshing. The overall character of the ships will be preserved, however, with unique Italian touches throughout each vessel.

“For sure, you’re going to be immersed in La Dolce Vita and served and entertained by our brilliant Carnival Cruise Line crew,” said John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador, when the original announcement was made.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

One exciting renovation is the apparent new livery for each ship, which will be a navy blue hull banded by white and gold in a graceful curve down to the waterline.

This mirror’s Carnival Cruise Line’s new red-white-and-blue livery that debuted with the new flagship, Mardi Gras, in 2021, and has been rolled out to other ships in the Carnival fleet as different vessels undergo scheduled drydocks.

Carnival Luminosa, however, received the red-white-and-blue Carnival livery, rather than a blue-and-gold livery, so it is possible that the decision for colors on Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze has not yet been finalized.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more details on both these ships and the unique experiences they will bring to Carnival Cruise Line.