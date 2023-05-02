Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Itineraries From Two Homeports

Carnival Cruise Line has released a range of great new itineraries onboard Carnival Spirit from Mobile, Alabama, for the 2024-2025 cruise season. Carnival Spirit will set sail from Mobile for the first time in October this year, after a full year without cruises sailing from Alabama.

In addition to the cruises sailing from Mobile, Carnival Cruise Line has announced two new Carnival Journeys cruises departing from Seattle. These include Carnival’s first-ever cruise from Seattle, Washington, to Hawaii, and a 16-day voyage from Seattle to Louisiana.

2024/2025 Carnival Spirit Sailings from Mobile, Alabama

Carnival Cruise Line has opened up bookings for Carnival Spirit cruises from Mobile, Alabama, for the 2024/2025 cruise season.

The 88,500 gross ton cruise ship will return to Mobile in October, after a year in which no other ship in the fleet has sailed from since the departure of Carnival Ecstacy from the fleet.

The Spirit-class cruise ship will be operating a series of six- and eight-day cruises through the spring of 2024. The new itineraries released today, May 2, onboard Carnival Spirit from Mobile, offer a diverse selection of cruises, spanning from the fall of 2024 to the spring of 2025.

Photo Credit: fitzcrittle / Shutterstock

Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment: “The sailings we’re opening today offer some great new choices for our guests and build on our plans for the Mobile community, where we’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership.”

“When Carnival Spirit arrives for her first season this year and then returns for the cruises we’re announcing today for next year, she won’t just be bringing a newer and larger ship experience to the port, she’ll deliver more opportunities to visit beautiful destinations compared to our past operations there.”

Cruises on offer include, amongst others, an eight-day exotic Western Caribbean cruise sailing on October 26, 2024, visiting Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; Costa Maya, and Cozumel, Mexico. There is also an eight-day Bahamas cruise to Key West, Freeport, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay, sailing on November 9 and 23, 2024.

A six-day Western Caribbean cruise will have multiple departures between November 2024 and April 2025, visiting Belize and Cozumel. There will also be a 12-Day Carnival Journeys Cruise departing Mobile on January 18, 2025, and visiting Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Aruba; Curacao; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The ship is presently sailing from Seattle, Washington, offering a series of Alaskan sailings that will conclude this fall with a Carnival Journeys cruise from Seattle to New Orleans.

New Carnival Journeys Itineraries from Seattle

The 2,124-passenger Carnival Spirit will also sail two Carnival Journeys cruises from Seattle, offering longer sailings and more destinations. Carnival Journeys cruises are enhanced with dining and entertainment activities reflecting the ship’s destinations.

Photo Courtesy: Panama Canal Authority

The newly opened Carnival Journeys sailings aboard the Carnival Spirit include a 15-day Hawaii cruise departing Seattle on September 24, 2024. This cruise marks Carnival’s first-ever sailing from Seattle to the Hawaiian Islands, visiting Honolulu, Kauai, Maui, Hilo, Hawaii; and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

The second Carnival Journeys is a 16-day Panama Canal cruise departing Seattle on October 9, 2024. This voyage includes stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; a transit through the Panama Canal; and a visit to Cartagena, Colombia, before arriving in New Orleans.