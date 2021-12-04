Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has changed itineraries for three cruise ships departing on December 4, 2021. The cruise line sent out a communication on December 2 informing booked guests of the changes for the Mardi Gras, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Vista.

Carnival Cruise Line Itinerary Changes

In a letter sent out to booked guests on December 2, Carnival Cruise Line informed them of itinerary changes that impact three ships, including two departures from Port Canaveral in Florida and one departure from the Port of Galveston in Texas.

The cruise line says, “As we continue to refine our operational plans for your cruise, we have made some itinerary changes to your sailing.”

Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock.com

Carnival Magic‘s December 4 sailing from Port Canaveral will still make a call to Aruba and Curacao, but as no surprise, the ship is calling at Amber Cove rather than Grand Turk due to the Island not yet being open for cruise ships. Carnival Magic is sailing an eight-day voyage, which will end back in Florida on December 12, 2021.

Mardi Gras also has an itinerary change from Port Canaveral on December 4. The ship’s seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise will call at Nassau, Amber Cove, and San Juan. The ship won’t be visiting Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos as planned. The Carnival flagship was set to be the first to return to the Island in more than 20 months, but it seems more time will be needed.

Carnival Vista’s December 4 seven-day sailing from Galveston, Texas, has also been adjusted. The same ports will remain on the voyage but in a different order. The ship will visit Cozumel in Mexico first, then a call at Belize, with the final call at Mahogany Bay in Honduras.

It will be a disappointment that Grand Turk is no longer on the itinerary for Mardi Gras and Carnival Magic. The Island has remained closed to cruise ships since the industry-wide pause in Spring 2020. The good news, the cruise center is planning to reopen in December 2021 with the hope that Carnival cruise ships will begin to visit once again at a later date.

Also Read: Things to Do in Grand Turk During a Cruise Vacation

Specific arrival and departures times at ports could also be slightly altered. The timings of the port visits can be important for any booked shore excursions.