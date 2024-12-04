Carnival Attempts to End More Mobility Scooter Confusion

Online rumors can quickly spread misinformation that can confuse and frustrate cruise passengers, and Carnival Cruise Line is attempting – once more – to clarify its mobility scooter policy and reassure guests.

New rumors have again surfaced about how Carnival Cruise Line is regulating mobility scooters, but with false information that is creating anger among guests who need these assistive devices.

The issue has been brought to John Heald’s attention through his popular Facebook page, where the Brand Ambassador helps with hundreds of guest comments, questions, and concerns nearly every day.

“Yesterday I was reading the [Facebook page]. He had received an email from Carnival saying he couldn’t bring his mobility scooter as Carnival had changed their policy. Only people who had booked a full accessible room could bring a mobility scooter,” the guest explained.

Carnival Cruise Line only offers a few fully accessible staterooms on each ship, but other cabins may have partial accessibility. Of course many staterooms have no explicit accessibility features but may still be perfectly suitable for travelers with limited mobility depending on their exact needs.

“[He] said Carnival was doing this because there were too many mobility scooters. I use one because I am overweight and have arthritis. I need my scooter not just to get around the boat but for trips ashore as I cannot walking especially on uneven or cobbled streets,” the guest continued.

“Is this fact, John? It is causing many of us so much worry. The worry is turning to anger. Is this the truth?”

If Carnival Cruise Line was in fact limiting the number of scooters permitted onboard each vessel, this could cause great stress for travelers, especially for sought-after itineraries that could meet such a limit quickly. Fortunately, this rumor is just that – a rumor.

“NO, it’s not the truth,” Heald said firmly. “You are not the only person who has asked and so before this gets out of hand I felt it best to clarify this is not true. This is yet another example of the stuff and nonsense that is allowed to be posted.”

It should be noted that many social media sites are unregulated and can have a wide range of fan pages, unofficial groups, and other posts that are not verified from any cruise line.

People posting on these pages may claim to have spoken to a crew member, called a cruise line, or otherwise “confirmed” their information, yet they seldom post proof of that verification.

Heald goes on to address the idea of how many mobility scooters are onboard and what is required of guests who use them.

“Yes we do have a lot of mobility scooters and that number is growing for sure,” he said. “We do not ask for any proof as to why you need one, or to inform us that you will be using one, or that you need a full ADA cabin to be allowed to bring one on board.”

When guests do book an accessible cabin, they are required to fill out the Mobility Questionnaire, but this is only to ensure that everyone is aware of scooter policies. The questionnaire also helps to ensure the onboard team is prepared to offer any necessary assistance to every traveler.

“The only thing we ask of mobility scooter users is to remember you cannot store your mobility scooter outside of your cabin door and to please drive responsibly and carefully,” Heald concluded.

Lots of Scooter Confusion

There has been a great deal of confusion about mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs this year as Carnival has been cracking down on oversized devices and inappropriate behavior.

To be clear, the cruise line’s policies have not changed, but enforcement is becoming more strict. Earlier this year, Carnival began sending emails to guests booked in accessible staterooms to ensure they were aware of the size restrictions on scooters and other mobility device policies.

All scooters and electric wheelchairs must be able to fit through cabin doors and be stored out of the way inside the stateroom. Guests are not permitted to “park” their scooters outside in the hallway or in other public spaces.

If a passenger’s scooter is too large, it will not be allowed onboard the ship at embarkation. At that time, guests may need to choose to travel without their scooter or rent a smaller scooter, or they may be denied boarding altogether.

At no time, however, has Carnival Cruise Line outright banned mobility scooters or limited the overall number that may be on an individual cruise. The only limitation is that oversized scooters cannot be accommodated.

Guests are also urged to practice caution when using onboard elevators or driving through public promenades and to ensure they are driving safely for everyone.

Travelers should always check a cruise line’s official website or contact a cruise line if they are unsure of a policy, and not rely on social media for information that may impact their sailing.