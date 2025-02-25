Carnival Asks About Buffet Seating – Food or Table First?

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, often gets comments through social media comparing Carnival to other cruise lines, with guests insinuating that the other line has some superior process, product, or performance.

Rather than simply deleting such comments or ignoring any reference to another cruise line, Heald uses each opportunity to reach out to his nearly 600,000 followers for their input.

In a recent comment, one guest notes that Carnival ought to improve seating procedures in their Lido Marketplace buffet restaurants.

“We have been on 4 cruises and we as a family [believe] Carnival does it all wrong. You should instruct passengers in the same way [another cruise line] does,” the guest explained. “You should get a table first and then go to the buffet line not the other way round. This is the correct appropriate etiquette.”

First of all, there is actually no “correct appropriate etiquette” for whether it should be table first or food first at a buffet. Different all-you-can-eat restaurants have different procedures that work best for their business practices.

“Passengers should get a table first, reserve that table and THEN go to the buffet line. Why is this not done on Carnival ships John? It is not acceptable the way Carnival does this,” the guest continues.

“Thank you, fascinating indeed, I never thought of this to be honest,” Heald noted.

“In a hotel you do get shown to your table and then as you sit down you think ‘oh FFS’ it’s a buffet and then you have to get out of your chair and then head to the buffet. But hold on, here comes the waiter with coffee so, um, you have to sit down again and then when the coffee is poured up you get again to head to the food.”

I’ve been to a fair few buffet restaurants – they’re a favorite for our family’s diverse tastes – and a local Chinese buffet does indeed seat guests first. A popular all-American buffet chain, however, has guests pay as they enter and they choose their own route – food first or table first.

“On a ship it is different because you do not get shown to your table on Lido. As for what to do, food or table first?” Heald asked. “I guess if you have others in your family or friends who can save the table while everyone else gets their food you can do this but if you’re a solo cruiser then that’s not possible.”

Whether to get food or find a table first can be a concern, especially at very busy times. During the breakfast buffet, for example, many cruisers are eager to get their food as quickly as possible so they can be ready to go ashore or get started on the day’s activities.

At that time, however, seating can be at a premium and it might be prudent to seek out a suitable table first, then either “reserve” it with a book or bag or leave 1-2 members of one’s party to save the space.

Carnival Buffet Guests Share Tips

But how do Carnival cruise guests choose which option to take when they visit the buffet?

“I think it is safe to say that most of you get food first, right?” Heald asked.

That question quickly generated nearly two thousand responses, with experienced Carnival guests sharing their approach to buffet meals.

“Getting the table first can help in that everyone knows where to go after getting food instead of wandering around looking for each other, especially when it is busy and everyone wants something different to eat,” one guest responded.

Lido Dining on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Answers the Dirty Buffet Plate Question

“Table first. Then we take turns getting food. Better than wandering around for ten minutes with a plate of food that is getting cold while you try to find a table,” another guest noted.

Different commenters do note that food or table first can vary depending on the group size, how busy the buffet may be, and whether anyone in their party might need assistance, such as young children who can’t serve themselves or older family members who might use walkers or mobility scooters.

Another guest notes that they’ve had difficulty finding a table due to other travelers playing cards, doing crafts, or otherwise using table space but not actually eating.

Heald has addressed this concern before, and different spaces are available on Carnival ships for card players and crafters.

During very busy dining periods, Carnival crew members may ask individuals to relocate if they aren’t eating but space is at a premium. Such activities are not banned, but guests should be considerate of their fellow diners.