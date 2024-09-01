Carnival Adds Pre-Purchase Water Item for Guests

Cruisers traveling with medical conditions face many challenges, not the least of which is ensuring any equipment they must use will properly function at their destination.

For CPAP users, this means a supply of distilled water to keep their machine producing the correct humidity for airway lubrication.

After many requests, Carnival Cruise Line has now added distilled water to their pre-purchase options of food and beverages, ensuring that guests who require a CPAP machine will have easy access to the fluid to keep their machine running efficiently.

“Finally, now available for pre-order,” Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, announced. “Thank you to the Bears for listening to me on your behalf.”

The new water is already available for purchase through Carnival’s website at a price of $5.90 per gallon. Guests can order multiple gallons, but smaller quantities are not available.

This is the least expensive water option available from Carnival, as the Crystal Geyser filtered natural spring water is priced at $5.31 for a 50.72-ounce bottle. A gallon has 128 ounces, but different CPAP machines may need different quantities.

Filtered spring water and distilled water are not the same, however. Filtered water, while treated to remove most impurities, may still have various electrolytes and minerals depending on the exact filtration process – reverse osmosis, sediment filters, UV filters, etc. – used to purify the water.

Distilled water is created through distillation, whereby steam is condensed directly into liquid water. This ensure the purest form of water without any chemicals or particles, and is used for many medical purposes.

Using distilled water in a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is necessary to avoid buildup on the equipment that may cause it to malfunction, endangering the user’s breathing patterns. CPAP machines are common for those who have sleep apnea or other breathing difficulties.

It should be noted that distilled water has typically been available for use onboard Carnival ships, but could not previously be pre-ordered. Instead, passengers had to call for the water on embarkation day and wait for its delivery. There could also be added stress if delivery was not prompt or if supplies might not be adequate.

Pure Life Water for Carnival

Alternatively, guests could have called Carnival directly prior to their sailing to arrange for distilled water delivery, but could still have anxiety about its delivery or availability onboard.

Now, with distilled water available for pre-order, the cruise line can ensure there will be enough for everyone’s needs on every sailing, and guests will not need to wait and worry in case a call-in delivery is delayed.

Has the Price Increased?

Some frequent users of CPAP machines who have ordered distilled water onboard for years do report that the price has increased with the new pre-order option.

When ordered via telephone either onboard or pre-cruise, distilled water has apparently cost $3.50, while now it is $5.90. It is not clear, however, whether the quantities are the same or if any tax or delivery charges are added to the online pre-order price.

Read Also: How Do Cruise Ships Get Fresh Water?

Carnival Cruise Line has increased the price of its bottled water several times over the past few years. The most recent price increase brings the price of a 12-pack of bottled water to $17.64 when pre-ordered online. Two years ago, the cost was just $4.95 per 12-pack.

Do you use a CPAP machine when you cruise? What water do you use for it? Share your tips on the Cruise Hive boards!