Another Carnival Ship Delayed Due to Fog at Another Homeport

Just two days after a fog delay at the Port of Mobile in Alabama, fog has impacted another Carnival Cruise Line homeport with the Port of Jacksonville now closed to marine traffic, delaying the return of Carnival Elation.

Because the Port of Jacksonville is located up the St. Johns River and cruise ships must safely pass beneath the Napoleon Bonaparte Broward Bridge (the Dames Point Bridge) to reach the terminal, clear navigation is essential before Carnival Elation can proceed.

Carnival Elation Delayed

Carnival Elation is now delayed in returning from her most recent sailing, a 4-night Bahamas itinerary that left Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Heavy fog has temporarily closed the Port of Jacksonville to marine traffic, and the 70,367-gross-ton, Fantasy-class ship cannot safely enter the St. Johns River to navigate to the cruise terminal.

“The Port of Jacksonville is closed to marine traffic due to dense fog, and Carnival Elation’s arrival will be delayed,” a notification sent to embarking guests read. “This will impact your embarkation.”

The first notification did not include a time frame for the revised embarkation, and guests were advised to wait for further communication before proceeding to the cruise terminal. A second update sent at 9 a.m. advised guests that the port remained closed, but another update would be provided by 11 a.m.

“Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you receive our final update,” the email read.

Guests were asked to sign up for text alerts for further notifications as the situation develops.

Dames Point Bridge in Jacksonville, Florida (Photo Credit: Terrance Scarborough / Shutterstock)

All guests are also receiving a $25 (USD) credit posted to their onboard accounts to enjoy lunch on the cruise line’s tab while they wait to arrive at the cruise terminal.

At the moment, the cruise ship is holding position outside the mouth of the St. Johns River, offshore east of Jacksonville Beach to be sure to be clear of any marine traffic with sufficient room to maneuver. All operations onboard are fully functional.

Carnival Elation‘s next cruise is a 5-night Bahamas itinerary with port of call visits scheduled for Nassau and Bimini, as well as two days at sea. Because the days at sea are the first and last full days of the cruise, it would be easy for the ship to make up time for a minor to moderate delay without impacting her planned time in port.

The ship can welcome 2,190 passengers aboard for each sailing at double occupancy, or as many as 2,697 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. Also onboard are 900 international officers and crew members to ensure everyone has an amazing cruise vacation.

Second Fog Delay in Three Days

Two days previously, on Saturday, March 2, another Carnival ship was delayed due to fog when Carnival Spirit was unable to return to the Port of Mobile in Alabama on schedule.

Ultimately, Carnival Spirit was delayed by four hours, and guests were asked to adjust their arrival appointment times accordingly so debarking guests could smoothly clear the terminal and parking areas before new passengers arrived.

Carnival Spirit Fog (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

All embarking guests were provided with a $25 onboard credit to compensate for the delay, and everyone needed to be onboard the ship by 6 p.m. for departure.

Fog delays are not uncommon, particularly at homeports where ships must navigate narrow or complex channels to reach the cruise terminal. Such delays are well known at Galveston, Tampa, Mobile, New Orleans, and Jacksonville, but can occur at any homeport for a variety of adverse weather conditions.