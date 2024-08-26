‘Annoying’ Announcements Sparks Response to Carnival Guests

A recent critique from a Carnival Cruise Line passenger has drawn attention to the frequency and content of daily announcements made by cruise directors.

The passenger questioned the necessity of multiple daily announcements, which often detail event schedules and promotions already available through the ship’s app and printed materials.

In the question posed to Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, the guest said, “Do we really need the cruise director coming over the loudspeaker 3 or 4 times each day to READ to us the daily schedule of events?

“Less than 5 percent of the ship listens. We find [the announcements] particularly annoying. [The cruise director] is more of a shill for the shops than a cruise director.”

Heald responded to the criticism, acknowledging that while not all guests find the announcements beneficial, they serve a purpose in engaging passengers and promoting onboard activities.

“Let me step back into my cruise director shoes and chat with you a while about this,” Heald began in his response.

He then clarified that announcements are typically made inside staterooms only for essential information affecting the entire ship. However, with announcements in guest corridors, he acknowledged the challenge of potentially disturbing passengers.

“With speakers in the guest corridors, you may disturb someone who is still asleep at 10:30 a.m. or disturb someone having a nap in the sun, or simply disturb someone who was seeking a little peace and quiet,” he said.

But Heald underscored the role of cruise directors in promoting onboard revenue, which, he argued, is essential for maintaining affordable cruise fares.

“It is the cruise directors’ responsibility to promote the revenue, and it is the onboard revenue that has always been the reason on which Carnival Cruise Line can keep the cost of your cruises the most affordable,” he highlighted.

He also stressed that despite the challenges, it is crucial to disseminate information effectively to keep guests informed about daily activities and offers. He concluded by expressing gratitude to cruise directors for their efforts, remarking, “Thanks then to all our brilliant cruise directors for their announcements and for all they do to bring you so much fun.”

To gauge passenger opinions, Heald followed with a poll on whether the general announcements should be heard inside cabins. The poll, which received 9,410 votes at press time, showed that 57 percent of respondents would like to have cruise director announcements in their cabins.

Types of announcements on cruise ships

Announcements serve a vital role in keeping passengers informed about various aspects of their voyage. Daily program announcements, which include updates on scheduled events, dining options, and entertainment, are typically broadcasted over the public address (PA) system.

Cruise directors use these announcements to keep passengers informed about the day’s activities around the ship. Additionally, they promote various departments, such as shops, the spa, dining venues, and the casino, when special events or promotions are underway.

Carnival Cruise Line Cruise Director (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

General updates on weather conditions, itinerary changes, or other important ship-wide notices are also routinely provide via the PA.

When alterations occur, such as changes to the schedule or critical updates about port arrivals and excursion changes, the announcements may be made inside cabins to keep all passengers informed.

With safety a top priority on cruise ships, announcements regarding emergency procedures, muster drills, severe weather alerts, and safety incidents are crucial. These announcements, included inside guest cabins, ensure passengers are informed about necessary safety protocols and immediate actions required.