Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises News

All Repairs Complete on Regal Princess Cruise Ship

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Regal Princess Cruise Ship
Regal Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

After three cancelled cruises and plenty of worry for guests booked on the next sailing, Princess Cruises has confirmed that Regal Princess is now fully repaired and ready to welcome guests once again.

This means the planned November 17, 2024 departure will set sail as planned for her 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary. Homeported from Galveston, Texas, Regal Princess will be visiting Costa Maya, Roatan, and Cozumel on this first sailing back in service, weather permitting.

“We’re reaching out with an important update about your upcoming Regal Princess Cruise departing from Galveston on Sunday, November 17,” the notification read. “We’re pleased to share that essential repairs on the ship have been successfully completed, and we are ready to welcome you aboard for your voyage.”

Regal Princess has been out of service since October 27, following her transatlantic cruise from Southampton, UK. During that oceanic crossing, a small engine room fire and minor power outages were reported.

The October 27 and November 3 departures were cancelled to permit emergency repairs. While those repairs were completed, another issue developed with yet another power generator and the November 10 departure also had to be cancelled at the last minute.

“As you may be aware, three previous sailings were cancelled due to power generator issues,” the cruise line explained. “We understand the concerns these cancellations may have caused, but rest assured that Regal Princess is now fully operational, and we are ready to sail. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the ship is fully prepared and up to our high standards of safety, comfort, and enjoyment.”

To be clear, at no time while the ship was sailing were safety or navigational systems compromised, and all repairs are now fully complete. The ship is certified as seaworthy and ready to return to service without any compromises or difficulty.

The 142-229-gross-ton, Royal class vessel can host 3,560 travelers on each voyage, and is also home to 1,300 international crew members to ensure everyone truly feels like royalty onboard.

Rash of Cruise Technical Problems

For cruise fans, it may seem as though there have been a recent rash of “technical difficulties” that have led to ships being removed from service.

For example, Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas had “technical concerns” that required repairs while the ship was docked in Yokohama, which delayed the vessel’s return to Shanghai and cancelled the following cruise, the planned November 9, 2024 departure.

In late August, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Vista was removed from service for propulsion-related repairs that had been plaguing the ship for several weeks, disrupting port visits and causing delays. The ship returned to service for her September 15 departure and has been sailing smoothly ever since.

Carnival Vista Cruise Ship
Carnival Vista Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators)

In late April and early May, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sun had various technical issues, including malfunctioning air conditioning and power outages. This led to the ship being docked in Cartagena, Colombia and her Panama Canal transit rescheduled, though the cruise was not cancelled.

While so many problems for different ships of different cruise lines may seem concerning at first, it is important to remember that cruise ships are highly complex machines that run 24/7/365. Despite rigorous maintenance and inspection schedules, it is not surprising nor should it be unexpected that some problems can occur.

Read Also: What a Cruise Ship Engine Room Looks Like

While cruise lines do not want to cancel sailings and disappoint guests, they do their best to keep everyone updated as much as possible and provide whatever information is available so travelers can adjust their plans as needed.

When cancellation is necessary, refunds are typically available, as well as additional compensation such as future cruise credits or discounts so guests can rebook their cruise vacations at a great value.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied