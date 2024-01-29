YouTube Star MrBeast Takes Over Royal Caribbean’s Private Island

YouTube sensation MrBeast recently took his adventurous spirit to the seas, specifically to Royal Caribbean International’s private island resort, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The hugely popular vlogger, philanthropist, and content creator went to the cruise line’s private island for his newest video, titled “$1 vs $250,000,000 Private Island!”

The event coincided with the launch of Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, which was christened in Miami on January 24. Icon of the Seas set sail on January 27, the same day the video from MrBeast was released.

MrBeast’s Compares Private Islands

Perfect Day at CocoCay, typically bustling with up to 13,000 guests from Royal Caribbean’s cruise ships, witnessed an unusual day of exploration and fun led by MrBeast and his team.

The vlogger, three friends, and a production crew spent a day immersing themselves in all the island had to offer. Their journey was part of their latest YouTube video, titled “$1 vs $250,000,000 Private Island!” MrBeast’s latest adventure takes viewers on an extravagant tour of private islands, each escalating in luxury and price, culminating at Perfect Day at CocoCay, located in the Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

The video starts humbly with a $1 island, a stark contrast to the opulence that follows. The journey includes stops at Monkey Island, better known as Urraca Private Island, Panama, a $1 million haven. This is followed by a $5 million frozen wonderland; a $16 million luxury retreat; and a $45 million island with ancient ruins.

Before heading to the Bahamas, the group stops at a $150 million eco-friendly paradise, Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands; owned by Virgin Voyages owner Richard Branson. The final stop is at the $250 million island extravaganza that is Perfect Day at CocoCay.

MrBeast’s Exclusive Visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay

The video, which amassed an impressive 65,819,000 views within just two days of its posting on January 27, 2024, offers viewers a glimpse into the high-end amenities and experiences of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

From thrilling slides to serene pools and bays, the footage showcases the diverse attractions of the island. CocoCay has no less than 13 water slides, including North America’s tallest water slide named Daredevil’s Peak, and an array of water sports and games. There’s also the Oasis Lagoon, which is the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean.

In the video, the group also goes down the 1600-feet zip-line, ride jet skis, and a glimpse of Hideaway Beach. This exclusive part of the island opened up in January 2024 and is only accessible to adults aged 18 and up.

Even the lifeguards on the island were invited to join in the fun. There was more than enough time to do so, as MrBeast and his team were the only guests on the island for the entire day and evening.

With two Royal Caribbean cruise ships spending 8-10 hours at CocoCay daily, and around 2 million visitors in 2022, the chances of being alone on the island are extremely small. Unless you are the world’s most-viewed YouTuber.

MrBeast, a household name in the YouTube community, is renowned for his extravagant stunts, philanthropic endeavors, and captivating content. Starting his YouTube journey in 2012, he has since amassed a global audience with his unique blend of entertainment and generosity.

The cooperation between MrBeast and Royal Caribbean is no surprise, given the launch of Icon of the Seas on the same day as the video’s release.

Aligning with Icon of the Seas Launch

The timing of this adventurous takeover was impeccably aligned with the maiden voyage of Icon of the Seas, which set sail on January 27. Christened in Miami on January 24, 2024, by Lionel Messi, this groundbreaking 5,610-passenger cruise ship represents a milestone for Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

The collaboration with MrBeast for his Perfect Day at CocoCay adventure is a strategic move to generate buzz and interest around the launch of the vessel and Royal Caribbean’s amenities at Perfect Day, although this might have been overkill given the huge amount of attention that Icon of the Seas has created.

It’s also not the first time that Royal Caribbean International and MrBeast have worked together. In June 2023, MrBeast and Royal Caribbean International collaborated on a video showcasing Harmony of the Seas during a video in which MrBeast explored the world’s most exclusive yachts.

Icon of the Seas‘ first cruise set sail from Miami, Florida, on January 27. On January 30, she will make her first-ever port call with guests as she sails to Basseterre, St. Kitts.