Write a Love Letter to Win an Alaska Cruise from Holland America Line

Guests can fall in love with the Last Frontier and win a free cruise from Holland America Line with the new “Love Letters to Alaska” contest, part of the line’s celebration of 75 years’ of exploring Alaska. The contest opens on Valentine’s Day and will give away 10 suites for 2022 Alaska cruises to lucky winners.

Love Alaska to Win

The new contest invites prospective guests to write a love letter, poem, or inspiring note featuring Alaska. Options could include describing why guests love Alaska, why they would like to visit the state, detailing the ways Alaska moves them, or sharing an inspiring note on why Alaska would be a once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation.

“It’s no secret from our own love letter that we think Alaska is pretty special, and as we celebrate our 75th anniversary we want to hear from our fans what Alaska means to them,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “Those who have been to Alaska know how transformative it can be to see the glaciers and wildlife up close, to meet the locals and learn the history and culture.”

Holland America’s own love letter opens with “Though it’s only been a few months, it feels like an eternity since we last saw you. Now, as we celebrate 75 years together, we can’t wait to be with you again.”

“The truth is, we’ve loved you since we first laid eyes on you in 1947. And every time we’re together, we’re reminded why.”

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

The letter continues to describe popular ports of call in the state and what makes them unique for visitors to experience, such as calving glaciers, wildlife encounters, and welcoming locals.

To enter the contest, guests will need to visit the official contest website and write their own unique love letter of 25-250 words. The entry can be an essay or poem, but the contest is only open to legal residents the United States or the District of Columbia, or of Canada (excluding Quebec), age 21 or older.

“For many, Alaska is the ultimate aspirational travel experience. We can’t wait to read the Love Letter entries and learn the ways Alaska touches people’s hearts,” Antorcha said.

Win a Holland America Line Alaska Cruise

A panel of notable judges with connections to Alaska, Washington state, or Holland America Line will review all entries.

Among the judges are Jim Dever, an Emmy Award-winning host and reporter on Seattle’s KING 5 Evening show who has traveled to Alaska numerous times; Dr. Pepper Schwartz, an acclaimed University of Washington professor and author furthering the field of intimacy; Tekla Butcher-Monson, daughter of acclaimed Alaskan musher Susan Butcher and a musher in her own right in Fairbanks, Alaska, and others.

Entries will be judged on sincerity (25%), originality (25%), Alaska inspiration (25%),

and writing quality (25%).

One grand prize winner will receive a seven-day Alaska cruise for two in a Neptune Suite, the most spacious and luxurious suites available on Holland America Line ships. These suites range from 465-502 square feet and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, private verandahs, use of the exclusive Neptune Lounge, and private concierge services.

Photo Credit: Ungnoi Lookjeab / Shutterstock

Additionally, nine other first prize winners will receive a seven-day Alaska cruise in a Vista or Signature Suite. Though smaller than the Neptune Suite, these luxurious suites also feature the floor-to-ceiling windows, private verandahs, and other luxurious amenities.

The contest entry period ends on March 15, 2022, and entrants can only enter one love letter for consideration. Entries must be written in English, and must not be copied from another

source or have been previously published. Full entry guidelines and rules are available on the contest website.

Winners will be selected in early April and will take their Alaska cruise during the upcoming 2022 season. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are included in the prizes, but winners are responsible for all airfare or other transportation expenses to reach the embarkation port, as well as onboard expenses.

Winners will be able to choose their preferred sailing aboard Koningsdam or Zuiderdam, both departing from Vancouver, or Westerdam, departing from Seattle, with departure dates up to October 7, 2022, subject to availability. Additional restrictions and blackout dates may apply.