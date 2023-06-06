Would You Let TikTok Choose Your Next Cruise? 

As the digital age influences all aspects of daily life, even holiday plans are not exempt. An intriguing trend has emerged from a recent study conducted by Royal Caribbean International.

The study revealed that a surprising number of TikTok users in Ireland would be willing to let the social media platform randomly select their next holiday destination.

Cruising is fast becoming one of Europe’s most popular vacation options, with Royal Caribbean deploying multiple ships to the continent for the summer season. With cruises to a huge variety of destinations on offer, the time is ripe for an unplanned vacation.

Changing the Face of Travel

Would you let a social media platform choose your next vacation destination? Many users on the popular TikTok app are doing just that, with 80% of TikTok users in Ireland willing to let the app select their next vacation destination.

A viral TikTok filter that generates a random destination for users is at the heart of this surprising shift toward spontaneous travel. The filter effectively takes the decision-making process out of the hands of the user, encouraging a leap into the unknown.

Ovation of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Reflecting this growing trend for last-minute plans, over half of Ireland (51%) agreed that cruising is a perfect solution for spontaneous travel.

According to Ben Bouldin, Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International, this spontaneous approach is changing the landscape of holiday booking.

“The trend for spontaneous travel is changing how people book their cruise holidays with us. We are seeing more last-minute bookings, and the percentage of travelers cruising for the first time has also increased, surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” Bouldin reports.

The Appeal of Unplanned Adventures

This wave of spontaneous travel is not exclusive to the younger TikTok users, as it spans multiple age groups. The research showed that 30% of 25-34 year-olds and 21% of 35-44 year-olds would be willing to let the filter decide their next holiday destination.

The newfound excitement for spontaneous adventures is gaining momentum, with 16% of participants claiming they could plan a holiday within a week.

Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

In a recent white paper, psychologist Emma Kenny suggested a shift toward impromptu travel could yield significant mental health benefits. The sudden freedom to embrace spontaneity fosters a ‘can-do’ attitude and reminds individuals of the limitless possibilities awaiting them.

With its flexible itineraries and diverse destinations, cruising offers an unrivaled solution for those seeking spontaneous adventures. From last-minute bookings to multiple multi-destination trips, cruise vacations are perfectly positioned to meet the rising demand.

One area where cruising has seen particular interest is Europe, which is already the second-largest market worldwide.

The Rising Tide of Cruising in Europe

Cruising has fast become a preferred vacation choice for Europeans. Europe ranks second only to North America in terms of passenger numbers. In 2019, the continent sourced over seven million cruise passengers.

Despite a dip in numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise market demonstrated a remarkable recovery in 2021 and 2022, while the industry is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic numbers worldwide this year.

Key source markets for European cruisers include Germany, the United Kingdom & Ireland, Italy, France, and Spain. At the same time, the Western and Central Mediterranean regions remain the most popular cruise destinations for Europeans. It’s no surprise Royal Caribbean is sending multiple cruise ships to the continent this summer.

Royal Caribbean International’s cruise ships sailing in Europe this summer include Symphony of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas, cruising from Rome and Barcelona, and Anthem of the Seas from Southampton, sailing to France, Spain, Italy, or the Norwegian Fjords.

Jewel of the Seas will sail from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on a series of cruises to Northern Europe, visiting ports in Ireland, Norway, and Iceland.

Those who want warmer destinations can sail on seven-night Greek Isles cruises onboard Rhapsody Of The Seas, Explorer of the Seas, and Enchantment of the Seas, visiting Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, Israel, and more.