World’s Most Expensive Cruise in 2027 to Cost Up to $839,999 Per Guest

Ultra-luxe line Regent Seven Seas Cruises took the wraps off what is the most expensive world cruise ever in 2027 — a 140-day World of Splendor voyage, aboard Seven Seas Splendor. The all-inclusive cruise will sail three oceans, and visit 40 countries on six continents.

Top Suite Will Cost Whopping $1.7M Per Couple

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is reaching out to the world’s most affluent travelers and adventure seekers with a 2027 world cruise that begins in Miami, ends in New York, and explores fascinating destinations as it sails more than 35,000 nautical miles.

Seven Seas Splendor will call at 71 ports, overnight at 14 ports, and feature custom-designed shoreside cultural experiences. The voyage also comes with cruise fares that are perhaps the world’s highest.

Guests booking one of the ship’s Veranda Suites will pay $91,499 per person, or $183,000 per couple. But those fares pale in comparison to the ship’s top accommodation, the Regent Suite, with its 4,400-square-feet of living space on Deck 14 and sweeping views over the ship’s bow from a wraparound deck.

For the privileged few able to book the palatial and lavishly appointed Regent Suite, the cost is $839,999 per person — that’s $6,000 per night. For two guests sharing the suite, the cruise fares total $1.7 million.

A 126-day segment, from Miami to Rome, offers fares from $84,999 per guest in the Veranda Suite up to $755,999 per guest in the Regent Suite.

Seven Seas Splendor Cruise Ship

The world cruise fares cover all expenses, plus a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay in Miami along with a pre-cruise gala event. Amenities and services covered by the fares include door-to-door service, air fare, 486 shore excursions, all food and premium beverages at lounges and in nine dining venues, 24-hour in-suite dining, WiFi, laundry and valet services, and more.

Those who book the opulent Regent Suite will enjoy the services of a dedicated butler, a personal car and driver in every port, a $200,000 bed, a glass-enclosed solarium, a personal sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi, and all while gazing at original artwork on the walls, including a work by Picasso.

The 2027 World Cruise opens for bookings on April 10, 2024, but cruisers can pre-register their interest starting on March 27, 2024.

Guests Can Explore 70-Plus UNESCO World Heritage Sites

After departing from PortMiami on January 11, 2027, the all-suite Seven Seas Splendor, with capacity for 1,830 guests, will dozens of destinations in the Caribbean, South Pacific, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The ship also will explore an amazing 73 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Seven Seas Splendor Cruise Ship

“We have seen continued interest and demand to venture further afield and for longer durations and so we are thrilled to announce that our 2027 World Cruise will take place on board Seven Seas Splendor, offering more luxury travelers the opportunity to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This will be the first time a World Cruise will sail on board one of our magnificent Explorer-Class ships, Seven Seas Splendor, which was launched in 2020 and offers the highest standards of unrivaled luxury, and featuring the one-of-a-kind, 4,443 square foot Regent Suite,” added DeMarco.

Seven Seas Splendor Cruise Ship

The world voyage will keep guests engaged with a variety of shoreside events and experiences, such as a cultural show with traditional and fusion dance performances in Sri Lanka, and a glamorous Roaring Twenties entertainment production in Malaga, Spain, for example.

Onboard the luxury ship, the chefs, sommeliers, and wait staff will be busy serving an estimated 13,000 pounds of lobster, 150 pounds of caviar, 14,000 pounds of filet mignon, 58,000 bottles of wine, and 14,000 bottles of champagne.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. The cruise line also is operating five new Grand Voyages in 2025-26. Four ships will sail the series, visiting 200 ports on itineraries ranging up to 117 nights.