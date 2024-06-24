World’s Most Expensive $2.2 Million Cruise Vacation Package Revealed

A $2.2-million vacation package for two guests is being offered by Panache Cruises, an elite online cruise booking site. The journey begins with a 140-day world cruise aboard Regent Seven Seas Explorer-class Seven Seas Splendor from Miami to New York, staying in a 4,443-square-foot ultra-luxury suite.

Combining Seven Seas Splendors’ $839,999–per-person Regent Suite with a week at the $76,000-per-night penthouse suite at The Mark Hotel in New York City, the package creates one of the most expensive vacations ever.

“For 140 days, passengers will visit six continents in the highest standards of unrivaled luxury in the one-of-a-kind, 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite,” said James Cole, founder and CEO of Panache Cruises. “Guests will get to travel the world inside the most exclusive address at sea in opulent surroundings complete with spa, bar, grand piano, and even their own butler.”

Cole continued, “Everything is taken care of, including all gourmet dining, all drinks, unlimited valet laundry, phone time per suite, unlimited Wi-Fi, gratuities, a variety of onboard entertainment, enrichment activities, and more.”

The 55,000-gross-ton Seven Seas Splendor is an all-inclusive cruise. Its Veranda Suite boasts a living room, dining room, two bedrooms, two marble bathrooms, and two private balconies, all serviced by a personal butler.

Guests of the Veranda Suite will receive priority reservations at specialty restaurants, a private dining room, and a complimentary bottle of Remy Martin Louis VIII, a bottle of cognac valued at over $4,000.

The suite’s king-sized bed, valued at over $200,000, is made with braided horsetail hair, long-fiber cotton, and cushioning flax. Guests can also select from various bed linens, pillow styles, and luxury bath products.

Throughout the suite’s décor are original works of art worthy of the world’s best museums, including Picasso lithographs and hand-blown Laique vases.

Luxury on Land and Sea

Seven Seas Splendor will sail over 35,000 nautical miles, visiting 71 ports and overnighting at 14 ports. The ship, accommodating 1,830 guests, is equipped with nine dining venues, a variety of lounges, and amenities that include 24-hour in-suite dining, WiFi, and laundry services.

Guests of the expensive suite also receive a complimentary cocktail party for eight and a dinner with a senior ship officer. During the day, they can relax with unlimited drinks and panoramic ocean views from their private bar or mini pool spa on the balcony.

The cruise, which departs Miami on January 11, 2027, will offer 486 shore excursions and visit 40 countries and 71 ports, including 14 overnight calls. Guests will explore 73 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the costly suite will also include a personal chauffeur and guide.

The Mark Hotel’s Penthouse Living Room (Photo Credit: The Mark Hotel)

After the cruise ends in New York City, the package takes the duo for a week-long stay at The Mark Hotel, as Cole said the package is meant to “ease the couple gently back to Earth after 140 days of ultra-luxury.”

Located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the 12,000-square-foot, two-story penthouse boasts three king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms, six bathrooms, a library lounge, a dining room for 12, and a private rooftop terrace for panoramic views of Central Park.