World’s Largest Cruise Ship Departs Florida for Season in Europe

After sailing a short series of voyages in the United States, the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, has set off on her inaugural transatlantic crossing with guests. The ship sailed from Port Everglades yesterday, April 20, and will now spend eight days at sea to her first port of call in Europe, Malaga.

Wonder of the Seas only arrived in the United States on February 20, 2022. Since then, she has sailed a series of 5- to 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Wonder of the Seas Heads to Europe

After a short spring break in the United States, sailing from Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale, the biggest cruise ship in the world has set off on her first official transatlantic crossing with guests onboard.

The vessel arrived from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France to Port Everglades in the United States on February 20, from where she departed on her maiden voyage on March 4.

After sailing a series of Caribbean voyages, Wonder of the Seas set off yesterday from Port Everglades. Although the vessel was intended to make a stop in Nassau today, Royal Caribbean canceled that call due to inclement weather conditions in the Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

President and CEO Michael Bayley of Royal Caribbean International had this to say: “It’s a BIG day! Wonder of the Seas has departed Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to begin her 14-night transatlantic crossing for her first season in Europe ! I want to thank the crew onboard Wonder for their work in launching the world’s largest cruise ship! Your passion is what drives our success!”

“And of course, thank you to our wonderful guests who helped us celebrate Wonder’s arrival to the U.S. Cheers to what lies ahead, and to an amazing season of European explorations! Wonder of the Seas will be back in Florida in November 2022!”

The 3,648 passengers onboard will step on land again when they arrive in Malaga, Spain, on April 30. Other stops on the transatlantic voyage include Cartagena, Valencia, and Palma De Mallorca, before arriving in Barcelona, Spain, on May 4.

Summer In Europe For Wonder of the Seas

What’s ahead for Wonder of the Seas is summer in the Mediterranean, sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia. Guests will be able to embark on the vessel in either city and disembark again seven days later.

The itinerary from Barcelona then sails to Palma De Mallorca, Spain; Marseille, France; and La Spezia, Civitavecchia, and Naples, Italy, before arriving back in Barcelona. Civitavecchia cruises will follow the same route.

The summer season for Wonder of the Seas in Europe will last through October 30, when she will sail across the Atlantic Ocean again to her homeport for 2022/2023 in the United States, Port Canaveral. The Oasis-class vessel will offer Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, which all include stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Wonder of the Seas is the biggest cruise ship in the world. At 236,857 gross tons, she has a double-occupancy passenger capacity of 5,518 guests but can host a maximum of 6,988 guests.

She was constructed in St. Nazaire, France, before moving on to interior outfitting in Marseilles. She was officially delivered to Royal Caribbean International on January 27, 2022.

Royal Caribbean is currently building the sixth Oasis-class cruise ship, and the next biggest cruise ship in the world, Utopia of the Seas.